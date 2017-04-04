Logitech K375s review: This one is ideal for multi-taskers

Unlike the earlier Logitech multi-device keyboards, the K375s is a full size keyboard. Unlike the earlier Logitech multi-device keyboards, the K375s is a full size keyboard.

Most of us now have multiple connected devices and switch between them seamlessly. However, not all our devices are used for creating content, because input on smaller devices like smartphones is still tough for most people. Logitech might have just the solution for this in the K375s multi-device keyboard.

Logitech K375s

Unlike the earlier Logitech multi-device keyboards, the K375s is a full size keyboard. So this will work for those who have a desktop, where they interact with multiple devices and is certainly not for those on the move. There is a universal phone/tablet stand in the box to help you have a good view of the devices.

The keyboard has three keys — F1, F2, F3 — which also double up as the shift buttons for the devices. While the keyboard connects easily with the desktop or computer using a dingle, I struggled a bit figuring out how to link the devices to the buttons, and had to read the support page for the device to find out what needs to be done. It is simple really and you have to pair the smartphone or tablet manually to the keyboard.

Once that is done, you just need to press on one of the three keys to switch from device 1 to 2 or 3. Once linked, this works like a breeze. Also, the keyboard understands the OS it is working on at the moment and adapts accordingly. So while function keys work on Windows, the shift+ option has no issues on MacOS.

My only grouse with the keyboard is the fact, that there is a bit of a space issues between the keys and even a week after I started using it, I was hitting two keys together quite often.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are constantly looking at a desktop/laptop and smartphone/tablet at work or your home. At Rs 1,910, the Logitech K375s is not too expensive compared to other regular wireless keyboards. Frankly multi-taskers should consider this seriously.

