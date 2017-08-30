LG Q6 review: Full vision display at a budget pricing

LG Q6 comes with a full vision display and a price of Rs 14,990. Here’s our review of the smartphone. LG Q6 comes with a full vision display and a price of Rs 14,990. Here’s our review of the smartphone.

2017 is officially the year when dual-rear cameras and bezel-less displays are no longer a novelty. Smartphone manufacturers across the board have happily adopted these two trends, and we’re see phones with these features make an appearance across the price band. The bezel-less display with no physical home button at the front is something that we’ve seen on LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 series, the Galaxy Note 8 and it is expected to be a part of the Apple iPhone 8 too.

LG has introduced this full vision display in its mid-range LG Q6 as well, and the phone sports a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone’s highlight is the display, and LG has priced this at Rs 14,990, which seems a tad expensive given the rest of the specifications. LG isn’t the only player offering this kind of display at affordable pricing. Micromax Canvas Infinity also has a similar display and a price of Rs 9,999. So how does the LG Q6 fare in terms of performance? Here’s our review.

LG Q6 Specifications: 5.5-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution (442 ppi) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor at 1.4Ghz | 3GB RAM + 32GB(expandable to 2TB) | 13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera | 3000mAH battery | Android Nougat 7.1

LG Q6 Price in India: Rs 14,990

LG Q6 Design, Display

The full vision display and reduced bezels means the LG Q6 is a much more compact and easy-to-use device compared to other 5.5-inch smartphones out there in the market. Dimensions of the LG Q6 are 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm and the phone fits in most jeans pockets easily.

LG Q6 has a plastic back, which is glossy and prone to scratches and collecting fingerprint smudges quite easily. The phone has a metal frame on the side, which is made of 7000 series aluminum, says LG. On the front, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 3, though this is not 2.5D curved and is totally flat. The LG Q6 has no physical home button on the front and comes with a dedicated microSD slot and two nano-SIM slots.

The phone has a face recognition scanner for unlocking, but no fingerprint scanner. LQ Q6 will remind one of a mini version of the G6. This is a solid phone when you’re using it, though in the age of the metal unibody designs, the plastic back makes this seem too expensive compared to the competition.

Coming to the display, LG Q6 gets full vision display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution and this is one of the best screens you can get in the price range. View-angles are good, the colour reproduction is accurate, and I really enjoyed watching videos on this phone. The only problem is that not all of the apps and even video content is optimised for the 18:9 to resolution just yet, so that black space on the top and bottom can look ugly and not so seamless.

LG Q6 Performance, Software

Coming to the performance, LG Q6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. While I did experience app crashes with games like Lara Croft Run etc, the phone works fine when used for daily tasks like social media, making calls, watching videos on YouTube, etc.

However, users should temper their expectations when it comes to gaming. With a graphics heavy game like Asphalt 8 there was a noticeable lag, and this might not be the best option in this price range for those who want to play games on their mobile phone. Playing Asphalt 8 for just 10 minutes saw the phone’s metal frame get really hot, which is not such a good sign.

The LG Q6 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner given the phone has no home button and the company didn’t add one at the back. This is a drawback at the price, considering most players are offering this. The face recognition scanner works accurately for unlocking this phone, but my instinct was to type in PIN when unlocking the device.

LG Q6 Camera

Coming to the camera quality, LG Q6 doesn’t have dual-rear cameras on board for those who want something like this. The 13MP rear camera delivers well in bright light and the colours are accurate for most part. The camera has no noticeable shutter lag, but it does take time to focus. In some cases I struggled with focus even with ample lighting outside.

In low-light the pictures tend to be on the grainer side, and the LG Q6 does falter, but given the price bracket, you are unlikely to find too many phones which deliver something exceptional in such light conditions.

LG Q6 Battery

The LG Q6 comes with 3000 mAh battery and in the PC Mark battery test it scored around 5 hours, 14 minutes. With moderate usage you can extend the battery to a full working day, but with heavy usage expect to get around 12-13 hours. Again this not terrible, but if you want smartphones in this price range with a longer battery life, there are other cheaper options.

LG Q6 Verdict

The highlight of the LG Q6 is the display and the design. But as I said the specifications, including the Qualcomm 435 processor, battery life, make this appear to be a more expensive proposition for most people. If you want a more compact phone with a unique display, then the LG Q6 is an option to consider. However, those looking for a blazing performance or a great camera at this budget should probably examine options in the market.

