LG PH1 Bluetooth speaker review: Light up the music

Bluetooth speakers are becoming ubiquitous and their manufacturers are now forced to add quirky features to make them stand out in the crowd. One such speaker is the LG PH1 that was released earlier this year. The handy speaker comes with a built in LED light system that keep changing colours as your music plays. It also has a interesting futuristic design with a see through glass cover.

The PH1 offers good, loud sound. It has its limitations, especially when you are trying to hear really rich music like an philharmonic or even subtle music from the likes of Jagjit Singh. It does really well with everything in between. And, frankly, it won’t disappoint you much, after all this does not cost the earth. The small speaker can easily fill your room with music though it gets a bit shrill at higher volumes.

The LED lights are optional and you can switch them off if needed. But if you are in party mood then switch them on for some added psychedelic buzz in your room. However, it would have been better if the lights played around according to the music. The lights just change colour on their own sweet will, not bothered about what playing.

The PH1 lets you receive calls and the quality of audio here is good. You might want to switch off the audio at this point though as they lights are complete unnecessary when you are on a call.

Overall, the LG PH1 is a good option for those who are looking for an affordable Bluetooth speakers to light up their parties. For those who have no use for the lights, there are better options in the market. Though the LG PH1 has a box price of Rs 4,490, it is available online for around Rs 2,000 which makes it a good buy.

