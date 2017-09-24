LG XBoom OJ98 review: As loud and versatile as it gets

LG XBoom OJ98 home audio system has been launched in India, and here’s our review. LG XBoom OJ98 home audio system has been launched in India, and here’s our review.

Exactly a year back I reviewed the LG XBoom OM7550D which was a large one-stop shop for all your music needs, though a loud one in every sense. For this festival season, LG has refreshed the XBoom with the OJ98, making it a bit more louder than before. Here is our review of the LG XBoom OJ98.

LG XBoom Party Audio OJ98

Price: Rs 45,990

LG prefers to call the the OJ98 a portable audio system, which is a bit of an irony as during the review it was the biggest gadget in my house after my two-door refrigerator. Anyway, you should not even think of this if you don’t have the space for a large speaker and the 1800W of sound inside your house. Like with the early version, this one too comes with party lights and even has a car gear like party lever which you thrust to add some noise to your music. There are DJ mixers too on top so you can enjoy a Karaoke if you want.

The audio quality is good and versatile. So you can listen to all genres on this without any issues. If you don’t like what you are listening, there are enough and more ways to tweak to setting to make it sound different. If that doesn’t work plug in a mic and make your own music aided by the mixers, isolator, scratchers and flangers in the control panel. You will need to have a good idea of what you are doing though, otherwise the result will be pure noise.

I don’t care much about the lights, but then they can sure light up a party. Also, most of the features you are paying extra for a party minded and you should know how to use them and at least have one guest who does before you decide to invest in this giant of a music system. The LG OJ98 stands out also for the wide range of sources it is able to link up with from Bluetooth to CD and USB. However, I had some trouble finding how to switch on Bluetooth pairing without reading the manual. Which is in a way the issue with this product, there is so much here that you will take time figuring out what is what. It can be confusing if not intimidating for the average Joe who just wants to listen to his music.

To wrap up, the LG XBoom OJ98 is a fun music system for large, party liking households or institutions. It is certainly not for everyone and people who listen mostly to soft music sure steer clear because with 1800W nothing can be really soft. Bring this home to light up the festival season.

