LG K10 (2017) review: Wait… what’s new?

LG is back with a mid-budget device – the K10 (2017). The smartphone is a successor of LG K0 (2016), which was priced at Rs 13,500. The new K10 has undergone a few changes in terms of design, though the price remains nearly the same. LG has added Indianised prints on the smart cover to make it look more stylish, which now comes in several colours.

The power button in LG K10 (2017) now doubles as a SOS button when pressed thrice. The new phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat of the box. Previously, LG launched its K7 smartphone along with the K10 as well. However, the company has not revealed plans to bring K7 (2017) to India.

LG K10 (2017) looks slightly better than its predecessor thanks to 2.5D curved glass and metal frames. The smartphone comes with a bigger battery and runs Nougat. However, the rest of the specifications remain the same. We reviewed LG K10 (2017) for a week, and here’s what we thought of the smartphone.

I didn't not like the design of LG K10 (2017). Even with metallic frames and 2.5D glass design, the phone failed to impress me in terms of design, especially when I look at competition like Moto G5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power.

Specs: 5.3-inch HD in-cell display | MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor | 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage space | 13 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front camera | 2,800 mAh battery| Android 7.0 Nougat OS | dual-SIM with 4G, VoLTE support

Price: Rs 13,990

What’s good?

LG K10 (2017)’s review unit came with smart cover, which now has an Indianised design, and looks great. The cover has a textured back, which makes the phone less slippery and easy to hold. However on its own, the K10 is slippery, so a cover is must.

The smart cover displays calls and notifications from apps on a horizontal strip. It is pretty convenient to use, as it allowed us to answer calls or switch off the alarm even with the cover closed. However, with the cover on, I faced problems accessing volume rocker keys which are present on the left side of the phone.

The rear camera produces good results when used in bright outdoors. The colour reproduction is fairly accurate, and images appear sharp as well. In low-light, pictures tend to have a lot of noise with missing details. Also, it is quite difficult to focus in low-light with rear camera.

The front camera, just like Oppo F3, comes with a group selfie mode along with the usual single selfie mode. It comes with strong beautification filters, something you realise as soon as you open the front camera app. The soft glow can be reduced to zero to click normal, real life selfies. There are other filters as well. Even in well-lit outdoors, the selfies lack detail and appear grainy, though the colour reproduction is good.

LG K10 (2017) is good with multitasking. You can easily work with 10-15 tabs open at any given time and switching between them is easy as well. I didn’t face app crashes or lags during the review period. However, the phone starts to get warm starting upper back within 3-4 minutes of playing graphic heavy games like Asphalt-8.

Just like its predecessor, the K10 (2017) comes with a host of handy customisations, which I like. Some include the ability to set up to five on screen navigation buttons on the home screen and capture option in the drop down menu that allows for taking quick notes. Additionally, it comes with SOS button that lets you send distress messages to pre-set contacts by pressing the power button thrice.

What’s not good?

I didn’t not like the design of LG K10 (2017). Even with metallic frames and 2.5D glass design, the phone failed to impress me in terms of design, especially when I look at competition like Moto G5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power. The smartphone has a plastic removable back and though it doesn’t look cheap, we expected a lot better on the design front.

Battery is another area where LG K10 (2017) lags. LG K10 (2017) comes with just 2,800mAh battery, which is a disappointment given the price point. Plus, it takes three hours or more to fully charge the smartphone.

The display in LG K10 looks washed out, and colours don’t look so great either. I had to turn the brightness levels to maximum to view the display in bright outdoors. This is a bit of a letdown given a lot of smartphones in the same range offer a Full HD display.

The fingerprint scanner is not the quickest I’ve come across in a smartphone. It took me at least two to three attempts with the sensor, almost every time I tried to unlock the phone. Plus, if you are a new LG user, you might take a little time getting used to the power button at the back.

Verdict

LG K10 (2017)is hard to recommend given there are a lot better options in the same price range. For Rs 13,000, you can easily get a bigger battery, Full HD display, and definitely a better design (that’s subjective though) in a smartphone. For instance, there’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Note or even Honor 6X that offers a dual rear camera setup means that for LG K10, convincing potential buyers will be very hard.

