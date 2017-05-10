LG G6 review: Good phone, but not the best

LG G6 comes with a Full Vision display, and a sports a compact form factor. Here’s our review of the device. LG G6 comes with a Full Vision display, and a sports a compact form factor. Here’s our review of the device.

Over the years LG has pushed the limits of smartphone innovation. The company does not always come to mind when we think of top smartphone players, but it has contributed a lot in terms of showing us the first curved phones, the first power button on the back panel and the first truly modular phone. Months after it pushed the envelope again with the LG V20, the company has released its latest flagship, the LG G6. But how does the LG G6 fare in the new world? Here is our review.

Specifications: 5.7-inch QHD display (2880×1440), 18:9 aspect ratio |Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (microSD card slot) | 13-megapixel wide angle f/2.4 aperture lens with standard 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture| 5-megapixel front camera | 3300 mAh battery | Android 7.0 Nougat with UX 6.0 | Full specifications of LG G6

Price: Rs 51,990

LG G6

The LG G6 stands out for two things — one, its dual rear camera and two, its compact design. The LG G6 can easily fit into your hands and might find favour with those who don’t really want a phone as large as a tablet. The frame of the phone does remind you of the iPhone in bits and pieces, and I did not particularly like the glossy back on this device.

After the leather back of the LG G4, this does look like a serious climbdown. The power button with the integrated fingerprint scanner is bang in the middle of the rear panel, just under the dual cameras.

What is good?

Like with the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG too has been able to squeeze a large display into a thinner frame, by thinning out the bezel. So the LG G6 has a 5.7-inch display, but feels more like a 5-inch smartphone. This will make the phone popular among those who hate large phones and there are quite a few of those people out there.

Plus, the phone features Dolby Vision display technology, which offers rich colours and texture which really shine in this Quad HD display. This is one of the phones in which you wouldn’t mind watching a really long video.

The phone offers a dual camera setup, something that is becoming popular with flagships. The LG combination is two 13MP cameras, one normal and the other wide. This camera can click really subtle light plays, and offers great clarity when the light is really good. Actually, this has one of the best macro modes in any phone at the moment.

Also, the switch from normal to wide is quick and you can also make out the change in lens and aperture value. The camera offers great clarity in most light scenarios and a really fast clicker. Also, the front camera offers a wide angle option, which is not that easy to find these days.

The LG G6 does not have any performance issues. It handles multi-tasking quite well and has a graphics card that gives gamers what they want. Shooting 4K video was no big deal either, and the phone could handle it in all ways. The battery life is good and the phone could last an entire day with 4G connectivity and regular browsing.

What is not that good?

While the phone does not have issues overall, there was something I could not overlook. This phone has a lower benchmark score that its predecessor, the LG G5. It seems LG was waiting for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for this phone and ultimately had to go live without the new processor. However, this did not have much of an impact on the phone.

The camera results seem to vary a bit depending on the light, especially with fluorescent tubes adding a lot of noise to the images. Some lack of detail does creep in with images shot under certain light conditions. Also, the selfie camera did not impress me much, except for the wide angle.

The phone does heat up a bit at times. I noticed this during the benchmark tests and also when I was running some high-resolution video via YouTube.

Should you buy?

The LG G6 is a good Android top end option. But frankly it is not has good as the Google Pixel or the Samsung Galaxy S8. So you would buy this primarily because it is cheaper than those two, and because this has a dual camera which they don’t. At the end of the day, this is a not a bad phone to buy though this is not the best.

