LG 320W Sound Bar review: Good features, but a bit too expensive

LG 320W sound bar is for those who want to add some extra oomph to their television audio. LG 320W sound bar is for those who want to add some extra oomph to their television audio.

The time when audio on televisions was meant only for hearing news and sports commentary are long over. These days a decent television comes with speakers good enough for you to use them only to listen to music, without even the screen being on. But as more people start using the television as a full entertainment hub, at least some want a better audio output to go with their YouTube playlist or Netflix series.

LG 320W 2.1ch Sound Bar

The LG 320W sound bar is for those who want to add some extra oomph to their television audio. It is a sleek speaker that sits in front of your large screen flat TV and can be wall mounted if needed. Plus there is a woofer unit, which thankfully connects wirelessly to the rest of the main unit and just needs a power line to work. The sound bar comes with a compact remote, and there is an LED panel built into the speaker for display.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Specs: 2.1 channel | 320W output (60wx2 tweets + 200wsubwoofer) | 3.5mm audio input, optical, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 4.0 | 33W power consumption

Price: Rs 44,990

What is good?

The LG 320W is a compact sound bar that comes with almost all connectivity features you will need. I connected it to my LG TV using an optical cable and this meant I could use the sound bar remote to control the TV volume as well. On top of this, it can play via HDMI and 3.5mm audio input as well. Also, I could connect my iPhone and iPad to stream music. There is also the option to play music from a pen drive.

LG 320W is a compact sound bar that comes with almost all connectivity features you will need. LG 320W is a compact sound bar that comes with almost all connectivity features you will need.

The audio quality is very good and loud too, if that is what you are looking for. While it comes with settings like cinema mode to enhance the television experience, there is also an equaliser for you to customise the audio as you like it.

I love a bit if extra treble and could get it to the level I liked while listening to Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong. Most of the time I did not need to push the volume above 25 per cent as it was loud enough for my requirements.

What is not that good?

There is nothing really wrong with the LG 320W, except for the fact that it might be a bit overpriced for the times we are in. There are very good models from brands as diverse as Philips and Bose for almost half the price of this one. Even LG has models that are much more affordable, and seem more value for money.

Should you buy?

If you don’t mind the price tag, this is a good soundbar to buy for your large screen flat panel. The purchase makes even more sense if you already have an LG television. If you don’t want to spend as much, look for the Bose Solo 5 or something in the Philips HTL range.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd