Lenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga review: Get this one

The Yoga series of devices from Lenovo has for many years been the most innovative and versatile of Windows devices. Now, the Yoga concept is making its presence felt in the work-oriented Lenovo ThinkPad range too. The latest here is the Thinkpad L380 Yoga, a notebook that merges the attitude of a ThinkPad with the physique of a Yoga.

Lenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga design

The Thinkpad L380 Yoga is a ThinkPad in every respect and if you had any doubts, the iconic red think point in the middle of the keyboard is all you need to be convinced. The Thinkpad L380 Yoga is slim and light with a rubberised matte finish that you expect from this range. The keyboard is well laid out and one of the best I have used in a long time. The keys offer just the right mix of travel and feedback that makes you want to write more. The function keys in the top row give you one-touch access to most of the settings you would need and that’s something I really liked about this laptop.

Under the keyboard, is a large trackpad with separate left-right clickers, which again add to the usability of this device. Now with a touch screen, the keypoint and the trackpad, this is among the few devices you can actually operate to full potential without an external mouse. Then there is the fingerprint scanner next to the trackpad that saves you from the irritation of having to key in your password every single time. This one is also worth a thumps up.

But what sets Thinkpad L380 Yoga apart is its ability to stretch flat, stand up like a tent and fold backwards to become a tablet enabling consumption and creativity in different modes. This is something Yoga has mastered over the year, but this version gives you the sense that Lenovo has perfected the hinges and ironed out the hinderances. It switches to the tablet mode very easily, though its tougher to type on a smooth touch screen after you have been spoilt by a keyboard this good. Also, while typing on the screen the cursor keeps banishing.

The Thinkpad L380 Yoga has a Full HD touch display that is really crisp and bright. The brightness is important as in tablet mode, you might end up using the device a lot under the sun. The audio quality, however, is a bit of a let down.

Lenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga performance

The review unit we had was powered by a Intel Core i5 8350U coupled with 8GB RAM and vPRO which is good for most professionals. Given the tablet capabilities of this device, I would think this is ideal for those who have to do a bit of show and tell while on the job. For all those uses, the Thinkpad L380 Yoga is more than capable. In the week, I used the device I did not encounter any performance issues. However, for video editing you might need to look for a version with more power under the hoods.

The battery life of the Thinkpad L380 Yoga is another good aspect. In fact, I charged the device only once during the entire review period which was spread over an hour or so every day for around a week. This will last your full workday without crying for more juice. The array of ports and connectivity options on offer also makes this an easy notebook to use, especially in professional environments as you are not looking for adapters all the time.

Lenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga verdict

At Rs 65,000, the Thinkpad L380 Yoga is among the best business notebooks in the market. It is convenient to carry around, versatile enough to be much more than a regular laptop and powerful enough for most professional requirements. There are not many others in the market who can promise the same set of features at this price point and for that the Thinkpad L380 Yoga is highly recommended.

Thinkpad L380 Yoga price in India: Rs 65,000

Thinkpad L380 Yoga specifications: Intel Core i5-8250U Processor (6MB Cache, up to 3.40 GHz) | Windows 10 Home 64 | 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare 300nits, Touch | 8GB DDR4 2400MHz SODIMM | 128GB Solid State Drive SATA M.2 2280 | NFC | 3 Cell Li-Polymer Battery 45WH | Intel Dual Band Wireless AC(2×2) 8265, Bluetooth Version 4.1, vPro

