Lenovo P2 review: No more battery woes

Lenovo has become a serious contender in the Indian smartphone segment over the past few years. After the success of the Lenovo Vibe P1, the company is now coming up with a sequel of its very popular smartphone. Like the P1, the Lenovo P2 too stands out for its large battery, the only feature a lot of users are bothered about these days. However, that does not mean there is nothing new in this phone.

Lenovo P2

Lenovo has dropped the Vibe branding on this new smartphone, but it does look a bit like the older model. The one big difference in design is the lack of the Vibe branding and the change in shape of the dedicated power saving button. The phone weighs more or less the same as the earlier version. The phone feels very solid despite the plastic body. Also, the slight bold edges offer a good grip.

Specs: 5.5” FHD (1920X1080p, ~401ppi) Super AMOLED | MSM8953 true octa-core 2.0 GHz , Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 | 4GB RAM | 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB | 13MP rear camera + 5MP front | LTE dual nano SIM | NFC | Android 6.0 | 5100mAh battery with rapid charge

Price: Rs 17,999

What is good?

I would buy this phone just for its battery. Using one flagship or the other all the time, it is a great relief to use a phone where charging the battery is a once-every-three days ritual, that too only if you are a heavy user. In fact, using this as a secondary phone, the battery lasted almost a week before the first time I had to recharge it. And about half an hour of charging can equip you to see the rest of the day through in most cases. However, to get the phone fully powered up will need an overnight pit stop.

The battery size might not have changed much from the last generation, however the AMOLED screen means the power is used better than before.

The battery size might not have changed much from the last generation, however the AMOLED screen means the power is used better than before. And it is still a very good screen for those who like to consume videos on the go. The screen is also very bright and you can manage indoors easily at just about 20 per cent.

The phone has a clean UI which is as close as you can get to pure Android. This seems to be some good learning coming in from Motorola. The phone has some added features in the fingerprint scanner like with the Zuk Z2 and you can use it to go back or enter recent tasks. If you get used to this, then navigation bar can be hidden from settings.

Sample shot from Lenovo P2. (Image resized for web)

Sample shot from Lenovo P2 taken in low-light in Smart mode. (Image resized for web)

The P2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 which handles most tasks well. It also manages to stay cool under stress. The graphics performance is also pretty neat with no stuttering during games.

Sample shot from Lenovo P2 taken in Pro mode. (Image resized for web)

The phone has a very reliable camera that manages a good shot thanks to its Smart mode feature. In this mode, the phone recognises the situation and adjusts accordingly. The clicker is fast and low-ight photos are not too grainy.

What is not that good?

Well, Lenovo has been able to make the P2 slim, but it is not light and among the heavier phones you will use thanks to the beefy battery inside.

Lenovo has been able to make the P2 slim, but it is not light and among the heavier phones you will use thanks to the beefy battery inside.

This is a mid-range phone and you have to see the processor as well as the camera in that context. There is nothing wrong with both, but they are not top notch in any respect. The benchmarks scores of the phone are also in this range, where a flagship phone would have been two years ago. This is nothing to worry about though.

Should you buy?

Yes, if battery is your biggest pain point and you are a regular smartphone user with not much expectations when it comes to processing in. At the moment, the P2 appears like a great value for money device that will rise up to all your expectation for this price point. Buy it if you are okay carrying around a slightly heavy phone.

