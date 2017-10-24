JBL Flip 4 review: Just buy it for the audio quality, the rest are just perks

JBL Flip 4 is a cylindrical speaker which you can easily hold in your hand, about the size of a 6-inch sub sandwich. here is our full review. JBL Flip 4 is a cylindrical speaker which you can easily hold in your hand, about the size of a 6-inch sub sandwich. here is our full review.

JBL has for long been the go-to audio device for a lot of people. The company has been offering very dependable and affordable personal audio products and this means it has been able to create a dedicated user base over time. Its latest is the JBL Flip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speakers that promise great audio quality like the rest of the series.

JBL Flip 4

JBL Flip 4 price in India: Rs 8990

The JBL Flip 4 is a cylindrical speaker which you can easily hold in your hand, about the size of a 6-inch sub sandwich. The Flip 4 comes with a luxurious fabric finish, which seems to be slowly becoming the design choice for all bluetooth speakers. JBL Flip 4 has a IPX7 rating and you can take it for a dive if you want, though you won’t be able to hear anything for obvious reasons.

On top of the roll there are four subtle buttons on the fabric for volume, bluetooth and play/pause. On the rubber band that acts like the base, there are two more buttons for power and JBL Connect — which lets you link up to 100 of these units for a party or more logically a JBL Flip 4 users convention.

The audio quality is what keeps bringing people back to JBL products. I spent a weekend listening to all kinds of stuff on this audio roll and was more than happy with what I heard. This speaker creates a full-bodied effect that is not profusion of bass but much more. It is as if guitar strings fill the room and percussion leave a lasting impact on your heart. You can feel Audrey Hepburn in the room when she sings Moonriver and you are transported into the colour filled frames of Mersal when the track shifts to Aalaporaan Thamizhan.

As I listened to Bobby Vinton’s Blue Velvet, I’m convinced this is both classy and a class apart, especially for the price. What gives the speaker an edge are the two ends of the cylindrical design which houses the bass radiators which are vibrating away to glory as you listen to your racks.

The Flip 4 has another trick up its sleeve. Once you have connected the device to your phone using the JBL Connect app, it is also able to link to the virtual assistant on your phone — Siri or Google Assistant. This is not a really new feature. But has its value for people who have the speaker in a room that is not near the phone as you can ask it it to dial a call or search for a recipe. As far as I am concerned I need to be reminded to use features like this.

Overall, given the price the JBL Flip 4 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy at the moment. Yes, you will really love the audio on this one… the waterproofing and virtual assistant are just additional perks.

