Jabra Evolve 75e review: Versatile enough to make work easy

Given its price and convenience along with quality sound, I was really impressed by the Jabra Elite 25e. But it seems Jabra has more options in the neckband design, the latest being the Jabra Evolve 75e. But the Jabra Evolve 75e is not what you think it is. It is actually a earphone designed specially for the office.

The Jabra Evolve 75e is designed for those who like to be plugged in while in office to take calls, or just to cut themselves off the noise surroundings. The Evolve 75e comes with a comfortable neckband that goes from hard plastic body at the back to more flexible rubbery material at the tips. The are volume controls and power button on the right tip with the cord below housing a bump for the microphone. The earphones are really soft and fit perfectly. There are other silicone tips for those with aural orifices that don't match what Jabra puts in the box.

On the left is a mute button for the microphone and a button can also be used to switch on the active noise cancellation and go back to a more active mode. The audio quality is a really good and has a rich character you would expect more from over the ear headphones. I tried a range of music as always and even used it for playback of some interviews which I had to transcribe and the Evolve 75e does not miss much.

While it is a no-brainer connecting Bluetooth earphones to smart devices like smartphones and tablets, it is not that easy connecting them to laptops. So most of us used wired options when it comes to laptop or workstations. This is what Jabra Evolve 75e wants to change with its easy USB connector that comes pre-paired with the earphone. So you don’t need to bother going to settings to pair this one. However, on my MacBook it did not work so smoothly and I had to select the device from the Bluetooth settings for the first time.

The battery backup on the Jabra Evolve 75e is another aspect that works in its favour. One charge and you will be able to listen to songs or switch on noise cancellation in the office for two full working days. Then there is the noise cancellation itself. Though not the best, it is good enough to keep the sounds out and your thoughts within you head. But then noise cancelling works best for ambient noise — so this is great to silence the generator droning away near your building, but not the loud colleague at the end of the hall. The aware mode is a good add on. The microphone is well positioned to capture all that you say during those office calls.

Though a bit steeply priced, the Jabra Evolve 75e brings great value to the workplace for those who have to skip from one official call to the other. This is a really versatile earphone.

