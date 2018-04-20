Jabra Elite 65t review: Perfect fit with a good audio range

The Jabra Elite 65t are a reliable pair of earpods, that fit perfectly in the ear and offer a great audio experience. Here’s our full review. The Jabra Elite 65t are a reliable pair of earpods, that fit perfectly in the ear and offer a great audio experience. Here’s our full review.

The urge to cut the cords is something those who love their music have always nurtured inside. Over the last few years, doing so without compromising on the quality of the music has become possible. With the Samsung Gear IconX and Apple AirPod it also becomes possible to minimalise the earphones in every possible way. The latest to go the ear pod route is Jabra with its Elite 65t wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Jabra Elite 65t review

Jabra Elite 65t price in India: Rs 13,499

The Jabra Elite 65t is a very stylish pair of earphones that fit inside your ears perfectly. They do look a bit like they have evolved from the IconX range, but are different in more ways than one. The pair rests inside a charging pod which has some battery of its own to keep the pods alive even when you are not near a power source.

With earpods, there is always the fear that they will fall off your ear. Jabra seems to have really thought this through and as a result, the Elite 65t is the best fitting earpods I have used. In fact, once you push them inside your ears they create a sort of suction that keeps them in place whatever you do. This also keeps most of the noise out.

With a price tag of Rs 13,499, the Jabra Elite 65t is a bit more expensive than the Apple Airpods and cheaper than the Samsung Gear IconX.

However, there is a flipside to this. I used the pair on a flight and when the air pressure dropped the earphones gave me a bit of an earache. But I guess it would have been worse if I was not wearing them at all.

Jabra has been really pushing its Elite series with affordable earphones that offer good audio quality. The Jabra Elite 65t takes it a notch up and offers great quality audio in the most portable form factor possible. The audio quality is akin to on-ear wired headphones and after a while, you do not realise that you have earphones on. My regular bunch of test songs all worked really well, indicating that this set has a wide range. In fact, I was really impressed by the bass which is not overpowering.

The other interesting features of the earphone is how it switches on noise-cancelling as soon as a call comes in. If you are listening to a song and a call comes in, it is as if you are pushed into a sort of vacuum with most of the ambient noise and wind cut off. This improves call quality drastically and makes the Jabra Elite 65t one of the few devices you can use for pleasure and work.

The Jabra Elite 65t is a very stylish pair of earphones that fit inside your ears perfectly.

The right earbud has a button that switches on an aware mode to pause what you are listening to in case you need to pay more attention to something else. This buttons also help connect to your voice assistant, be it Siri or Google Assistant. The battery life is also good enough to last a whole day with regular use. Plus, it is dust and water-resistant.

With a price tag of Rs 13,499, the Jabra Elite 65t is a bit more expensive than the Apple Airpods and cheaper than the Samsung Gear IconX. However, it offers a better fit than the Airpods which could be a good reason why I a lot of people might opt for this. Anyway, this is right up there when it comes to best wireless earphones you can buy.

