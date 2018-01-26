Jabra Elite 25e review: Best Bluetooth earphones at this price

Given that the Jabra Elite 25e has a very affordable Rs 3,799 price tag, I have to recommend this as the best, most versatile, Bluetooth headset for all kinds of users at the moment. Given that the Jabra Elite 25e has a very affordable Rs 3,799 price tag, I have to recommend this as the best, most versatile, Bluetooth headset for all kinds of users at the moment.

A lot of us are plugged into our earphones through the day, either to listen to music or because there are too many calls to be taken. However, most of the earphones we use for the purpose are just not adept at taking the pressure of being on your ears all day long. And even some of us are not capable of managing a headphone for many hours, taking care of the unit, its wires and battery. This is where a device like the new Jabra Elite 25e can really change the game.

Jabra Elite 25e

The Jabra Elite 25e is a neckband model earphone that works for all situations. It has a power/pairing button on the right flanked by volume buttons. The earphone come out of a plastic neckband, but don’t have a spring mechanism like some of the older models of this type. The silicone tips are perfect fit and stay in your ears for hours and you gradually get used to them. Since there is nothing tugging on the earphones, as the wires don’t go below your shoulders, they stay in place if you are walking or jogging or just working in office. On the left side of the band, just next to the microphone, is a dedicated smart assistant buttons that lets you control Siri or Google assistant. It works really well and needs no setup.

Though I think the earphones have a great design, it is the audio quality that really sets the Jabra Elite 25e apart. I tried this mostly during my morning walks and the experience was awesome especially since the oblong shaped ear tips do a good job of blocking a lot of ambient noise. I tried the earphones with a range of genres and loved every bit of it. From the bassy notes of Agam to the vocal heavy stuff from Chainsmokers, this one will not disappoint you.

However, while making calls I felt the sound was a bit tinny. This could be because of the networks, but I felt the audio quality was a bit too sharp for my liking and not very natural. Even while using Siri, I felt that the audio was a bit too sharp.

The battery lasts close to 16 hours with one full charge and this should make the Jabra Elite 25e a great unit to pick up for all sorts of users. For those like me who will use it only for morning walks, it needs to be charged only once a week. Power users will need to charge every two days or so, but not in the middle of the day. The unit uses a micro-USB port at the back of the plastic neck band.

Given that the Jabra Elite 25e has a very affordable Rs 3,799 price tag, I have to recommend this as the best, most versatile, Bluetooth headset for all kinds of users at the moment. There is nothing in this price range that even comes close in terms of design, durability and sheer audio quality.

Jabra Elite 25e price in India: Rs 3,799

