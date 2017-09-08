Intex ELYT e7 review: Value for money budget option

Intex ELYT e7 has a premium design, one that looks stylish. There’s smooth metal finish at the back with slightly curved edges and surrounding metal frames. Intex ELYT e7 has a premium design, one that looks stylish. There’s smooth metal finish at the back with slightly curved edges and surrounding metal frames.

Homegrown smartphone brand Intex doesn’t shy away from launching a phone every week or so, even though the Chinese have taken the market by storm. The Indian player mostly caters to the budget and mid-budget segment, pushing out smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 category, even though the category is facing intense competition thanks to the number of growing options.

Intex has unveiled a new ELYT e7 smartphone that packs 3GB RAM and runs Android Nougat. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device is backed by a 4,020mAh battery, which is also the USP of the phone. Priced aggressively at Rs 7,999, the phone aims to take on the likes of Moto C Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 4A etc. Here is our full review:

Intex ELYT e7 Specifications: 5.2-inch HD display | Quad-core MediaTek processor | 3GB RAM | 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13MP rear camera + 5MP front | Li-Ion 4,020 mAh battery | Android 7.0 Nougat

Intex ELYT e7 price in India: Rs 6,999

Intex ELYT e7 Design and Display

Intex ELYT e7 has a premium design, one that looks stylish. There’s smooth metal finish at the back with slightly curved edges and surrounding metal frames. There’s a rear squarish camera unit at the top center and fingerprint scanner is placed right below it. Intex ELYT e7 uses a micro-USB port for charging, which is housed at the bottom, and a 3.5 mm headset jack at top. Power button and volume rocker keys are at the right and easy to access. The smartphone supports two SIM cards and a microSD card slot.

Fingerprint scanner isn’t the fastest I’ve seen in a budget smartphone. In most cases, it took about two to three attempts to unlock the smartphone. The capacitive navigation buttons aren’t back-lit, which I disliked. Intex ELYT e7 is extremely slippery, so a back cover is a must for the device. Usually, I’m extra careful with review units, but this one was close to slipping out of my hands numerous times.

Intex ELYT e7 gets a 5.2-inch HD display, which is good to look at. The icons are sharp and viewing displays are decent as well. In bright sunlight, the brightness levels need to be turned on to maximum.

Intex ELYT e7 Camera

The rear 13MP Intex ELYT e7 takes good pictures in places there’s ample light. Keeping in mind that this is a Rs 7,999 phone, colour reproduction is also decent. It is quick to focus, though the same can’t be said for places where there’s little light. In dimly lit places, the pictures turned out to be average, and those taken using flash looked like the subject was blasted with artificial light, something I didn’t like. Also, details were missing.

Intex ELYT e7 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Intex ELYT e7 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Intex ELYT e7 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Intex ELYT e7 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Intex ELYT e7 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

The front camera is 5MP and does a decent job of taking selfies. There’s a face beauty mode and a normal mode. Pictures do look a bit grainy but frankly, I wasn’t expecting a great selfie camera in a Rs 7,999 phone. All I can say is it justifies the price-tag.

Intex ELYT e7 Processor, Battery, and Memory

Intex ELYT e7 runs a 64-bit quad-core Mediatek processor clocked at 1.25GHz with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Don’t expect much from ELYT e7 in terms of performance, but that it is capable of handling day-to-day tasks well. I experienced app crashes multiple times, and there was a lag in touch response time.

Playing graphics heavy games like Asphalt Nitro will slow the phone down drastically, though it will perform fine with games like Candy Crush being played. Heating isn’t a major issue with the phone as I was able to watch half an hour to an hour of YouTube videos, shows on Netflix without the ELYT e7 getting warm.

In our PC Mark battery test, Intex Elyt e7 gave us a score of 11 hours and 46 minutes, which is really good considering the price.

Battery is probably the highlight of the smartphone, as it easily lasts for a day and a half on moderate to heavy usage. It takes about two hours to fully charge ELYT e7. In our PC Mark battery test, the phone gave us a score of 11 hours and 46 minutes, which is really good considering the price.

Intex ELYT e7 OS

Intex ELYT runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and comes with features like Doze mode for saving on the battery and split-screen. The UI skin is pretty simple to use, though it comes pre-loaded with bloatware, which is frustrating to watch. In our case, ELYT e7 came with apps like chillx, Dailyhunt, NewsPoint, Xploree Keyboard, and more.

Verdict

Intex ELYT e7 is not bad an option for the said price-tag. The phone looks great, comes with a decent camera, and runs Android Nougat. The ELYT e7 is a value for money device for those looking to get a budget 4G VoLTE-enabled option and don’t want something from the Chinese players. However, other options to consider are Redmi 4A, Moto C Plus or Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

