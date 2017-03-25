Intex Cloud Q11 quick review: Strictly for first-time Android users

Intex Cloud Q11 runs Android Marshmallow, supports 4G and costs Rs 4,699. Here is our quick review of the smartphone. Intex Cloud Q11 runs Android Marshmallow, supports 4G and costs Rs 4,699. Here is our quick review of the smartphone.

Intex is a well-accepted brand in India, and the company does not shy away from showing love to its customers by launching a new smartphone in every two weeks or so. This time, it is Intex Cloud Q11, which runs Android Marshmallow, supports 4G and costs Rs 4,699. At this price-point, the competition for the Cloud Q11 is really unmatched, with budget offerings from company’s own kitty like Intex Aqua Strong 5.1, which was launched at Rs 4,699.

Intex Cloud Q11 has a 5.5-inch screen and plastic back. Another unique feature of the smartphone is it comes with a dedicated button on the left to switch notification alert from General to Silent mode and vice-versa, without unlocking the phone. Here is our quick review of Intex Cloud Q11:

Specs: 5.5-inch (720x1280p) IPS display | Quad-core 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6580 processor | 1GB RAM | 8GB storage | 8MP rear camera + 5MP front | Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery | Android Marshmallow OS

Price: Rs 4,699

Positives

Despite being a Rs 4,699 smartphone, the Cloud Q11 doesn’t look that cheap thanks to its glossy plastic back cover that comes with metal-like finish. The smartphone has a large 5.5-inch display, and the curved corners makes it easy to hold. The phone does feel a little heavy at 170 grams, and the glossy back is prone to smudges. The capacitive buttons aren’t back-lit, which was a bit of a let-down. But other than that, the Cloud Q11’s design is not bad for a budget phone.

There’s a 5.5-inch 720p HD display, which is adequate. However, we had to switch the brightness levels to maximum to look at the screen, clicking pictures etc when using it during bright sunlight. A bigger 5.5-inch screen, which is a rarity at this price-point makes for a good overall experience.

The rear camera is 8MP, and does a decent job of clicking pictures in bright outdoors. Low-light pictures have quite a lot of noise, but this is definitely one of the better cameras in the Rs 5,000 price range. The front camera is good too, but don’t expect anything great out here. The results that I got weren’t really sharp and colour reproduction was average.

The 2,800mAh battery lived up to my expectations and it lasted for a whole day. Clearly Intex has done a good job on the battery optimisation front. However, Intex Cloud 4G isn’t meant to handle multitasking or graphic-heavy games. On moderate usage, the smartphone will easily help you get through the day.

Negatives

Intex Cloud Q11 can’t handle multitasking or graphics-heavy games. The phone had a noticeable lag while opening apps. In some instances, the apps would freeze in the middle of usage, and this happened on many occasions. Multitasking is a nightmare on this phone, given the amount of patience you need to switch between apps.

Then there’s space crunch due to the pre-loaded apps on this smartphone. It ships with apps such as 9App, Chillx, Fashin, Vistoso, and more. It is fine if you like to use them, but you have an issue if you don’t.

Basically, out of 8GB internal storage, you have only 4GB to yourself, which is a problem if you like to download apps. So, a microSD card is a must buy with this device.

I feel the dedicated button to switch notification alert setting with Vibration, instead of Silent mode would have made more sense. The camera is extremely slow, but then again remember this is a budget phone.

Verdict

Intex Cloud Q11 has performance and storage issues, but gets some points right. The Q11 does offer a bigger 5.5-inch screen, and the design and battery are also plus points in its favour. Intex has made the device future-proof with 4G support, which is good. Of course, this phone is strictly for first-time Android phone users, who’d like a bigger display on for under Rs 5,000.

