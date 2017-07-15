Intex Aqua Supreme+ review: Budget phone, but competition is ahead

Intex Aqua Supreme+, with its Rs 9,490 price-tag, will compete with the likes ox Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo Vibe K5 and even Xiaomi’s Redmi 3S series. Here is our full review. Intex Aqua Supreme+, with its Rs 9,490 price-tag, will compete with the likes ox Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo Vibe K5 and even Xiaomi’s Redmi 3S series. Here is our full review.

Intex and its budget offerings are well-known in India. The home-grown player likes to introduce new devices every two weeks or so, though competition from Chinese brands has become more intense in the last year or so. The entry of Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo has adversely impacted Indian players, and Intex has also taken a hit.

Keeping in mind its budget-conscious audience, Intex launched Aqua Supreme+ smartphone, which is priced at Rs 9,490. One of the key highlights of Intex Aqua Supreme+ is Indus OS, which lets users transliterate as well translate in their native language including Bengali, Gujrati, Marathi, and more.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ specifications: 5-inch HD display | Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor | 2GB RAM | 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13MP rear camera + 5MP front | Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery | Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Price in India: Rs 9,490

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Design, Display review

Intex Aqua Supreme+, with its Rs 9,490 price-tag, will compete with the likes ox Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo Vibe K5 and even Xiaomi’s Redmi 3S series. The smartphone has a plastic back cover, and a 3.5mm headset jack along with USB 2.0 charging slot are at the top. Intex Aqua Supreme+ has a square design with curved edges, with volume rocker keys and power button on the right. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Though not a metal unibody design, the smartphone looks quite good. We got the black colour option of Aqua Supreme+ for review, and it looks pretty stylish. Completing the full, black look is thin silver metal frame that runs along the edges. However, the device is fingerprint magnet so a plastic cover at least. Plus, the device is really slippery, so investing in that cover will be a good idea.

The 5-inch HD display is good to look at and viewing angles are decent as well. But, lack of a Full HD display in a Rs 10,000 smartphone feels like a compromise especially when you look at the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Performance review

There were visible lags while opening apps. Multitasking is difficult on Aqua Supreme+ given opening several tabs at once will further cause delays in switching between them. It starts to get warm within minutes of watching videos. Further, the touch response, in most instances was delayed.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ does not sport a fingerprint sensor, which is a big letdown if you look at competition. Even smartphones that are cheaper than Aqua Supreme+, come with fingerprint scanner as well.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ does not sport a fingerprint sensor, which is a big letdown if you look at competition. Even smartphones that are cheaper than Aqua Supreme+, come with fingerprint scanner as well. Intex Aqua Supreme+ does not sport a fingerprint sensor, which is a big letdown if you look at competition. Even smartphones that are cheaper than Aqua Supreme+, come with fingerprint scanner as well.

The sound quality is loud, but poor. This goes for both listening to music via loudspeaker or getting notifications on General (Ring) mode. The RAM is only 2GB and internal storage 16GB, which is quite low when you look at what most smartphones in the same price-segment offer.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Camera review

The camera department on Intex phones has always been good, especially considering the price tag. I’ve reviewed quite a few of company’s budget as well as mid-budget phones in the past and in most cases, the camera is good. However, the same cannot be said for Aqua Supreme+.

Camera sample from Intex Aqua Supreme+. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Intex Aqua Supreme+. (Image resized for web)

Camera sample from Intex Aqua Supreme+. (Image resized for web) Camera sample from Intex Aqua Supreme+. (Image resized for web)

Despite the 13MP rear camera in the phone, the results that I got were average. It takes a lot of time to focus, in both bright outdoors as well as low-light settings. While the pictures do not miss details, the colour reproduction isn’t great. The front 5MP sensors take decent pictures in places where there’s ample light. I liked the colour reproduction in the selfies more, which feel close to real.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Battery review

The 3,000mAh battery in the Aqua Supreme+ will easily last for a day on moderate usage, which is good. The standby time is quite decent as well.

The 3,000mAh battery in the Aqua Supreme+ will easily last for a day on moderate usage, which is good. The standby time is quite decent as well. With Aqua Supreme+, my daily usage included watching videos, streaming music online as well as playing games. In our battery test result on PCMark, the smartphone scored eight hours and 13 minutes, which is good enough.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Indus OS review

Indus OS pretty useful when it comes to sending messages in native languages. For example, I could type a text message in English, and a simple swipe right would translate the message into Hindi, and send it to my grandmother.

Indus OS pretty useful when it comes to sending messages in native languages. For example, I could type a text message in English, and a simple swipe right would translate the message into Hindi, and send it to my grandmother. Messages to Indus OS users are free. Remember, translation requires an active Internet connection, while transliteration doesn’t.

Intex Aqua Supreme+ Verdict

Intex Aqua Supreme+ gets a lot of things right, but not enough to convince me to spend Rs 10,000 on it. The four most important things that I look for in a phone are aesthetics, performance, camera and battery, and I feel this phone doesn’t deliver well on these factors. I’d choose a Redmi Note 4 or Lenovo K6 Power over this one Aqua Supreme+. Or if you’re feeling a bit generous, then go for Moto G5 which costs around Rs 15,000.

