Infinix Zero 5 review: Offers a lot on paper, but does it deliver?

Transsion Holdings is the latest to join the bandwagon of Chinese smartphone makers in India. Keen to set an impression on a market being increasingly dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, they have introduced this mid-range smartphone, the Infinix Zero 5, in India. With this phone, Transsion intends to beat its competition by offering enhanced battery capabilities along with the expected features of dual-rear cameras and enhanced selfie modes. Here is our review of the Infinix Zero 5.

Infinix Zero 5 Specifications: 5.98-inch touchscreen display with 1080×1920 pixels resolution (340 ppi) | Helio P25 Octa-core processor at 2.6Ghz | 6GB RAM + 64GB(expandable to 128GB) | 12MP + 12MP dual-rear camera and 16MP front camera | 4350 mAh battery | Android Nougat with XOS HummingBird

Infinix Zero 5 Price in India: Rs 17,999

Infinix Zero 5 Design, Display

Infinix Zero 5 by design is a bulky phone. The dimensions of this one are 82.38×166.38×7.98 mm, and it weighs 197g. Infinix Zero 5 has no physical home button, and with a plastic outer body with a metallic finish. A fingerprint scanner is mounted on the rear of the phone, and antenna lines run across the top and bottom of it. The dual-rear camera and LED setup are based on a panel at the top, which is encased in a transparent plastic outer covering.

Among phones with display size around 6 inches (this one being 5.98-inches), this device offers a full HD IPS display, which is basic. The display of the phone isn’t end-to-end or bezel-less like some of the other options in the market. However, colours stand out really well on this display, and it is great for video consumption considering the price.

Infinix Zero 5 Performance, Software

Infinix Zero 5 phone comes with in-built Android Nougat, with the company’s XOS HummingBird user interface. App experience throughout was very comfortable with this phone, which can easily take care of multi-tasking, and does not heat up too much. On our benchmark tests, it scored around 66,000 plus on AnTuTu and a Geekbench 4 score of 854 on single-core and 3996 for multi-core. These scores are actually more in line for phones priced in the under Rs 12,000 range, still the overall performance is not bad, even if this is not the fastest phone for its price.

The in-built Power app is very useful, as it can help you save a lot of battery on this device, but importantly, it makes sure that the phone’s temperature does not rise much. An issue with this phone though, is the call drop I experienced across phone conversations. Even on my home Wi-Fi, the device couldn’t consistently catch signal, which was a great hindrance.

Infinix Zero 5 Camera

The camera setup on the Zero 5 is of a 12MP + 13MP dual-rear system, and a 16MP selfie camera. The camera comes with Beauty 5.0 along with Panorama, Night and Time lapse interval modes. Interestingly, the Infinix Zero 5 also allows photography enthusiasts to experiment with a professional mode, where easy focus and aperture adjustments are available, similar to a DSLR setup. Among other options is a watermark feature.

However, the overall results with the camera are not so satisfying if one considers the price.The portrait mode is slow, there’s a noticeable shutter lag and it tends to blur out the person in some cases. Also for photos taken inside, the camera struggles both with colour accuracy and in capturing details. Bright colours like yellow can turn into a dark orange, which is not so great for this price.

Infinix Zero 5 Battery

Infinix Zero 5 has a 4350mAh battery on board and can easily last for 16 hours as I saw in my daily use. The phone provides a super saver mode as well. In the mid-range smartphone segment, this will be the Zero 5’s USP.

Infinix Zero 5 Verdict

Infinix Zero 5 on paper has great specifications, including a big display, battery and 6GB RAM. But the overall performance is nothing. Given the price offering of Rs 17,999, it becomes hard to recommend this simply because there is nothing that really stands out on this phone. The camera is pass, and there are many other budget friendly phones with equally good battery life on the market.

