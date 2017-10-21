HyperX Cloud Revolver S review: Spatial audio that gives gamers the edge

HyperX Cloud Revolver S is a stylish looking headset with large earcups that cover the entire ear, cords that are long enough to keep you a comfortable distance away from the gaming rig. HyperX Cloud Revolver S is a stylish looking headset with large earcups that cover the entire ear, cords that are long enough to keep you a comfortable distance away from the gaming rig.

How far are you willing to go to win big in the game you like? Well, if you don’t mind spending a bit more for those extra kills, then you should be looking at a premium gaming headset, like the HyperX Cloud Revolver S. The HyperX Cloud Revolver S is a premium headset that offers you comfort as well as precision required for success in gaming.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

HyperX Cloud Revolver S is a stylish looking headset with large earcups that cover the entire ear, cords that are long enough to keep you a comfortable distance away from the gaming rig and a detachable microphone so that you can use this just as a headphone when needed. The unique element here is an extra digital sound processor that add virtual Dolby 7.1 audio without you having to do anything with your PC.

The headphones come with really comfortable memory foam earcups that don’t bother you even at the end of long hours of gaming. However, in hot climes like India you might end up with some ear sweat after a while. The steel frame band on top is also comfortable and does not irritate you. The cable is fabric covered. The detachable microphones are easily adjustable and stay where you put them. The digital sound processor comes with volume controls for the headset as well as microphone, a mute button and a button to switch on the Dolby 7.1 when needed.

There is one level of setup needed to get the digital sound processor to work and if you don’t do this there will be no audio via the USB. However, even without the DSP, the headphone works well via the 3.5mm jack, though without the extra Dolby boost.

The audio quality on the HyperX Cloud Revolver S is one of the best I have experiences in a gaming headset. The audio quality is rich and deep, and gives you great clarity. But with the Dolby 7.1 switched on the entire environment is taken to a new level. You can hear leaves rustle as the horse treads through the forest, you can hear an enemy vehicle approach even before it is visible, all with an element of space and direction unheard in headphones of this price range.

The microphone comes with noise cancellation and can keep out most of the ambient sound in the room, though stuff closer to you might end up being transmitted.

Experiencing the audio quality on the headphone for a few days, I am convinced this would make a lot of sense for movie buffs too. Given the audio quality you can even experiences Dolby Atmos at home. Yes, this is one of the best headphones for gamers, but then I would recommend this for others too. Mind you this is not expensive when you look at how much headphones cost these days.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S price in India: Rs 12,999

