HyperX Cloud Alpha review: Distinct audio that gives you the edge

Audio is a vital part of any serious gaming. And indeed gaming is becoming serious business across the world. But regular headphones don’t always offer the level of clarity and control needed by gamers to trump over their opponents. The new HyperX Cloud Alpha tries to offer more for the gamer with a headphone that will give clear, distinct audio to give users an edge during gameplay.

HyperX Cloud Alpha review

HyperX Cloud Alpha price in India: Rs 10,499

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a gaming headset that stands out for its dual chambers that separate the bass from the mids and highs. So if there is a command being uttered, it is not drowned out in the ambient sounds. It offers audio that is clear and distinct. There is no confusion where the sounds are coming from. Also, even the smallest sounds, like the buzz of a fuse being lit behind you.

The Cloud Alpha comes with comfortable, large, ear cups that keep out external sounds and let you concentrate on the action. The memory foam on the earcups ensure that the headphones don’t irritate you after a while. However, I did feel a bit warm inside the cups after about 30 minutes of wearing them, and this is just early summer in Delhi. The are not open-ended and hence seem to lack some breathing space. The aluminum frame and the leatherette headband are among the most durable I have seen in a while, and that should make a lot of gamers really happy.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha comes with a detachable microphone with noise cancelling. The mic is flexible and hence can adjust to a position where it does not come in your way. The braided cable is detachable and houses the volume controls as well as the mic on/off button.

At a price of Rs 10,499, the HyperX Cloud Alpha comes across as one of the most durable and versatile headphones available for gamers in India. It is both comfortable and functional. In fact, I would again recommend this headphone for those who consume a lot of video on their PC as the audio quality is near cinema grade and the microphone won’t bother you.

