Huawei Honor 8 Lite review: Stunning design, but there are some misses

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the ‘Lite’ version of Honor 8 in India last month. It was first launched in Finland in February, although that variant had 3GB of RAM, but in India, it comes with 4GB of RAM instead. The highlight of Honor 8 Lite is its glass and metal design. It is priced at Rs 17,999 and is available for purchase through all Honor partner stores across India. It comes in two colour options – Black and Blue. We got the Black colour unit, and here’s our review of this smartphone.

Honor 8 Lite Specifications: 5.2-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) LTPS 2.5D curved glass display | Octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 655 64-bit Processor | 4GB RAM | 64GB of internal storage | 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM hybrid slot | 12MP rear BSI CMOS camera with LED flash | 8MP front-facing camera with 77 degree wide angle lens | 3000mAh battery, No fast charging | Fingerprint sensor on back panel

Honor 8 Lite Design, Display review

The lighter version of Honor 8 boasts of same good looking design as the Honor 8, except it has one camera at the back. The highlight of the Honor 8 was its dual-rear 12-megapixel camera setup, but the Honor 8 Lite packs a single 12-megapixel camera with single LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is the same 8-megapixel selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens.

The Honor 8 Lite features a 5.2-inch full-HD LTPS (1080 x 1920 pixels) display. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery but doesn’t support fast charging. It ships with a 5V/1A charger. The Honor 8 Lite runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company’s latest Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 out-of-the-box.

Honor 8 Lite is a gorgeous looking smartphone just like the Honor 8. Upfront, the Honor 8 Lite features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display, which is smooth to touch and quality is as good as any premium category smartphone’s display. Both front and back use toughened 2.5D glass for protection. The display colours appear slightly oversaturated, but the brightness levels are good for all kind of lighting. The viewing angles and display visibility was excellent for indoors, although it is a bit reflective for outdoor bright sunlight condition.

While the glass-design of Honor 8 Lite is its major highlight, at the same time it makes the phone very slippery and prone to fingerprints/ smudges. In our review time, we found out that the back glass of Honor 8 Lite gets scratched easily than the front glass, so you’ll definitely need a protective case.

Honor 8 Lite performance review

The processor is from Huawei, which is octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users will be able to expand the storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). It features dual hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/ microSD) slot. Both slots can accommodate 4G SIM cards, or one SIM in slot 1 and microSD card in slot 2.

The Honor 8 Lite packs the same processor as its mid-range Honor 6X. The octa-core Kirin 655 processor from Huawei isn’t as powerful as one would look for a slightly premium priced smartphone like the Honor 8 Lite. You will not have any issue in any normal day-to-day tasks. The phone works smooth for usual multi-tasking, which means multiple apps running in the background won’t affect the performance. But when it comes to heavy duty tasks or heavy graphic rendering related work, this phone clearly lags.

Honor 8 Lite’s latest EMUI 5.0 comes quite close to stock Android Honor 8 Lite’s latest EMUI 5.0 comes quite close to stock Android

Honor 8 Lite EMUI 5.0, Android 7.0 Nougat review

Users have complained about Honor’s Emotion UI, and with Honor 8 Lite, that has been improved a lot. Honor’s latest EMUI 5.0 comes quite close to stock Android, and you’ll appreciate the difference from previous EMUI 4.1. Earlier you didn’t have the app drawer and couldn’t see notifications on the lock screen. Now with EMUI 5.0, both these features have been added along with new Blue and White design theme language inspired from “Aegean Sea blue.”

Honor 8 Lite Camera, Fingerprint Sensor review

The Honor 8 Lite packs a 12-megapixel primary rear camera with BSI CMOS sensor and single-LED flash, which we found to be decent. The Honor 8 Lite rear camera can click good shots when it comes to daylight or well-lit conditions. The images had good detailing as well as dynamic range. It could reproduce sharp in-focus shots in perfectly lit conditions, but then low-light shots lacked detailing and were a bit grainy.

About the front 8-megapixel selfie camera, it works well. We really liked the Video Time-Lapse and Panorama Selfie mode. It also includes 8 live filter modes. The good thing about both cameras is it takes almost negligible time to focus and capture.

The fingerprint sensor on Honor 8 Lite sits on the rear panel, which is quite fast and accurate. It worked 9 out of 10 times during our review time.

Honor 8 Lite battery review

Honor 8 Lite’s battery backup time could have been a little better and charging should have been faster, given the price this phone commands. It didn’t provide more than 7 hours of backup with average usage. The handset features a 3000mAh battery, but there is no fast charging. It takes forever to charge, and in our review time, the 3000mAh battery took about 2 hours 45 minutes to charge fully.

Honor 8 Lite Verdict

The Honor 8 Lite is an overall decent smartphone for Rs 17,999. The handset boasts of a good-looking design with a premium built. It gets some major things right. Honor has improved upon its ugly UI and now the phone ships with latest Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 skinned on top. The two cameras are also quite decent, if not brilliant.

Having said that, the phone’s performance could have been a little better. The octa-core Kirin 655 processor is same as it comes in Honor 6X. It surely won’t trouble in multi-tasking, but might not do justice to heavy duty tasks. If you are particularly looking for a good performing smartphone then there’s option of Lenovo’s Z2 Plus. Now retailing at Rs 15,000 on Amazon, the Z2 Plus packs Snapdragon’s 820 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

But what goes in favour of Honor 8 Lite is that the phone is available through all offline retail stores. The company is providing 15-month service warranty along with door pick-up and drop service for all Honor 8 Lite buyers.

