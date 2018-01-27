FIIL Diva Pro review: This headphone is technologically sound

FIIL Diva Pro review: The FIIL Diva Pro looks like regular headphones with a design that lets you fold it and with ear cushions that are comfortable enough for your ears to go to sleep on it. FIIL Diva Pro review: The FIIL Diva Pro looks like regular headphones with a design that lets you fold it and with ear cushions that are comfortable enough for your ears to go to sleep on it.

We are clearly in the era of the Bluetooth headset now. There is actually no need anymore to be fettered by wires to your smartphone or laptop to listen to music or to enjoy the dialogues of a movie. The loss of quality in wireless that used to spook audiophiles is now a thing of the past. The latest entrant to the Indian market is FIIL Diva Pro wireless noise canceling panoramic intelligent headphones. Yeah, that’s saying a lot, but then this pair is different.

FIIL Diva Pro

FIIL Diva Pro price in India: Rs 27,999

FIIL Diva Pro specs: Voice search | 4GB storage | Built-in HD audio player | Patented MyAudioFiilter technology | Motion sensor technology | Max wide 3D audio | Touch control | Bluetooth 4.1 aptX | Up to 8 devices, simultaneously connect with 2 | AAC (for iOS)/Apt- X/SBC and Flac/AAC/MP3/APE/WAV/OGG | Hybrid active noise reduction | Up to 98 per cent/96 per cent in high/low frequency | 32mm titanium alloy high fidelity unit with NdFeB magnet | 10Hz~40kHz frequency range in wired mode | 32ohms | 110dBSPL/V,1kHz

There are very few headphones that can sport a specs list this long. The FIIL Diva Pro is that kind of headset, or should I say it is not like anything you have seen, or heard, before. It looks like any regular headphone with a design that lets you fold it and with ear cushions that are comfortable enough for your ears to go to sleep on it. And when you power it on, with the FIIL logo on the earcups coming to life in LED goodness, you will get more than the stray look across the flight you are in.

So what’s different about this headset?

Well, to start with, this one comes with 4GB of storage. So music that resides on your phone can, using the app, be moved to the headphone too, empowering it to work independent of the smartphone. Then the headphone uses motion sensor technology to figure out when the head has moved out from between the headphones and pauses music from that moment on. This is very convenient.

The FIIL+ Global Edition app does a lot more. It shows the power left in the headphone, lets you add songs from your collection, offers an equaliser that lets you play around with bass and treble, lets you switch noise cancellation on and off, even go to an open mode and also opt for multiple 3D modes.

But at the end of the day, despite all the technology, it is the audio quality that will keep the head well inside the headphones. And the FIIL Diva Pro scores here too. Well, it is not the best high-def headset I have used, but is certainly among the better ones. I tried the headphone with the regular set of songs I use to test headphone, as well as the Padmaavat playlist and some new Tamil songs. The experience was good, rich and something and I would want to comeback to.

I watched Dark on Netflix during the flight and the 3D theatre mode did gave it a richer feel. However, I would like to have a bit more spacing between the notes and at times felt there is a lot happening without everything getting its due. In other words, complex compositions do sound a bit cluttered. The open mode maked this a bit better and maybe purists should stick to that.

On the headphone itself, you can switch on noise cancellation. I used it on a recent trip to Mumbai and was more than happy with the results. In fact, for most of the flight I just had it on without music so that I could think and sleep. Also, the touch controls on the ear cups help you increase and reduce volume and shift songs.

The battery life is very good and lasts close to 15 hours with constant despite all the LEDs and noise cancellation. I would like the headphone to actually switch off when it is folded and kept in the box. That does not happen even though the music is cut off. Now, you have to press the button on the headphone to get it to power off. It is good that there is a full wired option for when the battery is down, or when you want to improve the audio quality a bit. In fact, the headphone has a wider frequency range when it is wired.

Given the overall overdose of technology, that adds convenience and is not just gimmickry, and the sheer quality of audio, I would recommend these headphones for those who want to look for good noise cancellation option that covers their every need. But this is a high-end headphone and there should be no confusion on that front.

