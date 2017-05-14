Epson EW-TW8300 review: For those who are setting up a home theatre

Epson EW-TW8300 is among the best you can buy for the price and offers all the features you will need to enjoy your big screen experience. Here is our full review. Epson EW-TW8300 is among the best you can buy for the price and offers all the features you will need to enjoy your big screen experience. Here is our full review.

Can we bring real big screen entertainment to our homes? Well, this is a question lot of high-end users have been trying to answer with home theatre solutions over the years. But there is something that could well be the ultimate in home entertainment, a 4K projector. The Epson EW-TW8300 is not 4K, but is a home theatre projector that comes close and fulfils all your needs.

Epson EW-TW8300

When I heard home projector I was expecting something that would not feel out of place in my house. But the Epson EW-TW8300 is a home projector on steroids and people who have humble homes with small living rooms can give this one a miss. In fact, the unit itself was large enough to take up the entire coffee table in my living room. That should give you an idea of the scale we are talking about. This is for those who have a dedicated space for their entertainment needs, more like a theatre and less like a living room.

Specs: RGB liquid crystal shutter projection system | 50″ to 300″ screen size | 2,500 Lumens | 1080p with 4K Enhancement | 1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio | 450 x 520 x 193 mm with 11kg

Price: Rs. 2,41,339

Well, this is the most easy-to-use projector I have ever tried. It is so easy that you don’t need to fix the keystone, which is usually a pain. There are enough presets to fit your viewing preference and it’s quite easy finding the one that interests you. I was most impressed by the motorised lens adjustment which lets you find the perfect focus using just the remote and not actually touching the projector. That’s another big pain point removed for me.

The projector offers great 3D images enhanced by the active 3D glasses that come in the box. The 2D to 3D conversion offers good depth in the images, though I have over the years started thinking 3D is a once in a month activity at most.

The projector offers great 3D images enhanced by the active 3D glasses that come in the box.

The picture quality is good enough and the lamp powerful enough for you to be able to enjoy a movie at home as if you were at a cinema. Thanks to the lack of options in my small house, I first projected on a red wall in the living room and surprisingly the results were good enough for me to have persisted with the same if needed. However, with a good screen you should be able to count the feathers on a cockatoo from across the room. That is the kind of clarity the 4K enhancement technology brings in. You will be forgiven for believing that you have an actual 4K projector at home.

The standard screen size with the projector is about 100 inches and that needs a throw distance of about 6 meters. So you can even think of using this for parties and other events you might have at home.

The Epson EW-TW8300 offers multiple input options ranging from HDMI to regular PC and LAN.

The projector is quite silent given its size and does not heat up much. However, it is better to rig this to the roof instead of keeping the projector at a level where it can be accessed by children.

The Epson EW-TW8300 offers multiple input options ranging from HDMI to regular PC and LAN. So you will not have any issue playing from multiple sources. However, it does not really cater to those who have tonnes of movies downloaded on a hard drive as the USB port is for service purpose only, as the company is convinced this will be used by those who have a Blu-Ray player at home.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are looking to set up a home cinema in one of your (large) rooms. This is among the best you can buy for the price and offers all the features you will need to enjoy your big screen experience. You will, of course, need to spend more to get the sound right, but then you are someone who can afford that luxury.

