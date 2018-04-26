Energy Sistem Sport 1, Headphones 1 review

Energy Sistem Sport 1 design and build did not instill in me the confidence of durability. Energy Sistem Sport 1 design and build did not instill in me the confidence of durability.

Energy Sistem, a Spanish technology brand, has made its debut in India with a portfolio of audio products that range from headphones to earphones and tower speakers. Among Energy Sistem’s new devices is the Sport 1 earphones, designed to take calls, listen to music while working out. The Headphones 1 Bluetooth headphones with built-in mic and a folding design has also been launched in India. We used the two devices for nearly a week and here’s is our review.

Energy Sistem Sport 1

The design and build of this earphone might not instill a lot of confidence of durability. The eartips are connected to ear cuffs on both sides. The cuffs seem to be made out plastic going by the overall look and feel. But remember the earphones cost only Rs 1,499 and it would be unfair to ask for too much. Another issue with Sport 1 is that ear cuffs cannot be adjusted and while I put in the ear buds in, the cuffs awkwardly stayed above my ears. In fact, they fell off about twice within five minutes on the treadmill. At best, the earphones will seem useful while you are sitting still.

Another issue with Sport 1 is that ear cuffs cannot be adjusted and while I put in the ear buds in, the cuffs awkwardly stayed above my ears. Another issue with Sport 1 is that ear cuffs cannot be adjusted and while I put in the ear buds in, the cuffs awkwardly stayed above my ears.

However, the Sport 1 does not disappoint on the audio front and I was able to clealry listen to songs, without outside noise, even in gym (where usually the music is the loudest). Though the audio does seem to distort at the highest volume levels, I was happy with the sound quality at mid-levels. In fact, the audio is better than a lot of earphones in the same price range.

The calls that I took were also loud and clear, though my friends complained of air drag noise even when I was not moving the mic much. Overall, Sport 1 do seem like one of the better options to consider when it comes to sound quality, though the fit remains an issue for me.

The Headphones 1 Bluetooth were definitely a better fit and the length of the band can be adjusted on each side. The Headphones 1 Bluetooth were definitely a better fit and the length of the band can be adjusted on each side.

Energy Sistem Headphones 1 Bluetooth has a collapsible headband design with cushioned ear cups. We got a white colour variant for review, which looks appealing. The build is sturdy and the headphone is lightweight, which is great. The Headphones 1 Bluetooth were definitely a better fit and the length of the band can be adjusted on each side. On the right are volume up/down buttons as well as a USB Type 2.0 charging port. The right ear cup has a 3.5-mm headset jack. The box includes a USB cable and a 3.5mm connector as well, something a lot of users will appreciate.

Energy Sistem Headphones 1 Bluetooth has a collapsible headband design with cushioned ear cups. Energy Sistem Headphones 1 Bluetooth has a collapsible headband design with cushioned ear cups.

In between the volume up/down keys is another key, which can be long pressed to switch on the Bluetooth mode. A small blue light at the bottom of right ear cup will blink to indicate that Bluetooth mode is now active. However, even after multiple attempts, I was unable to connect the earphones to my smartphone or two of my friends’ via Bluetooth. The device just does not show up on the list so I used it with a 3.5 mm headset jack instead.

The sound quality is good, it succesfully cuts the background noise at even at mid levels. I could easily watch Netflix on my phone while sitting in front off a loud TV, which is great. Energy Sistem Headphones 1 Bluetooth are priced at Rs 3,999, which is at par with similar headphones from JBL or Sony.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd