Elari NanoPhone C review: This is the world’s smallest phone, let’s leave it at that

Never before in the era of smartphones have feature phones captured so much attention. After the return of the Nokia 3310 and the impending launch of the Reliance JioPhone, the smartphone seems to have some serious competition from its dumber, less capable predecessor. This is why the Elari NanoPhone C piqued my interest, after all this is the smallest phone in the world.

Elari NanoPhone C price in India: Rs 3,940 (Available on Yerha.com)

Elari NanoPhone C specifications: 1.0 TFT 128x96px display | Mediatek MT6261D processor | RTOS | 32 MB memory | 32 MB storage with T-flash card up to 32 GB | Up to 4 hours talk time and 4 days standby with 280 mAh Li-Polymer Battery | Micro SIM | 30 grams

What is the Elari NanoPhone C?

Well, this a feature phone in the purest form, but thinner, lighter and slimmer than any you have used before. In fact, the phone is smaller than the new Apple TV remote and weighs just about 30 grams. To give you context, it will fit easily in the coinpocket of your jeans. The phone might be super thin, but the makers have not compromised on basic features. So there is a 3.5mm port for audio, a micro-USB for charging and slots on top for the micro-SIM and SD card. The display is really small, but has four colour options which is good.

How easy is it using the Elari NanoPhone C?

Well, moving from a 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus, this phone is almost impossible to manage for someone like me. But then I might not be the ideal target for this brand. Anyway, it does not take long to figure out the navigation using the left, right keys. Even typing with the small keys, pressing them multiple times to get to the right letter is something you relearn with time. However, it is not easy, you are constantly trying to touch the screen to make something happen.

The phone makes good sense for those who want to carry a second device just for calls. It can easily be tucked away in your pocket or the glove compartment of the car, to be pulled out in case of an emergency. Though the company claims four days of standby time, I found that the battery drained sooner even when the phone was off. This comes in the way of the phone being used as an SOS device. Still the Elari NanoPhone C offers good call quality.

The Elari NanoPhone C has some relatively new features like Bluetooth to connect to other devices and even an audio recorder provided the SD card is inserted. This phone is not that dumb after all.

Should you buy the Elari NanoPhone C?

Well, that is a tough question. I would say go ahead if you need a backup phone just for calls, like if you are a multiple locations person. If you are a feature phone user, then the features on this phone, especially the battery life and screen size make it hard to recommend for regular use. This phone has more novelty value and will surely get you eyeballs as well as some oohs and aahs. That is what you would really want to buy this phone for.

