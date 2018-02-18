Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review: The cool new gadget for your hair?

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is finally available in India, but is it worth it. Here is our review. Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is finally available in India, but is it worth it. Here is our review.

If you live on Instagram and Snapchat and follow celebrities and ‘beauty influencers’ chances are you have already seen the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. The ‘Iron Fuschia’ colour combination is certainly unique, but what is interesting is the design and shape of this, and yes the price. It would be fair to see that the Dyson is unlike any other hair dryer in the market.

The motor is not on the top of the hair dryer, but rather at the bottom of the handle. Dyson promises to be fast, comes with three different kinds of attachments and is not supposed to damage hair. I’ve used the Dyson Supersonic for over a week or so and here’s what I thought about it.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review

When the Dyson Supersonic was initially launched globally, it became famous as the $300 hair dryer. Yes, it looks unique and stylish, a hair dryer from the future, but does everyone necessarily needs something this expensive in their lives? Despite the price tag of Rs 27,990 in India, after using this I’m not ready to give it up. I would have to say this is because the Dyson Supersonic does live up to many of the promises it claims to make.

I usually view hair-dryers with some caution. A common myth for hair-dryers in India is that if you use these too often your hair will become damaged and there will be hairfall. To some extent this is true, if you use a cheap hair-dryer without any heat protectant products in the hair, there will be damage. In my own case, my mother and mother-in-law have often repeated these notions whenever I’m using a hair-dryer. Their constant words have not done much to boost my confidence when it comes to using hair-styling tools on a daily basis.

With Dyson Supersonic, I would say the claim that even high heat won’t damage the hair is largely true. With Dyson Supersonic, I would say the claim that even high heat won’t damage the hair is largely true.

But with the Dyson Supersonic, I saw no distinct hair damage, no smell of burnt hair, even though I was using it twice a day sometimes, and at full speed in some instances. Also in the first few days when I had the Dyson Supersonic, I was out of heat protectant serum for my hair, which in any other case would have resulted in some noticeable damage. My hair texture is very thin and if I use a hair dryer for more than ten minutes without some product to protect it, I do not always have to get the best reaction. With Dyson Supersonic, I would say the claim that even high heat won’t damage the hair is largely true.

The Dyson SuperSonic also comes with the company’s own V9 Motor which is supposed to be really fast and small. As I’ve already mentioned, the motor is in the handle and the head of the hair-dryer is using what the company calls’ “Air Multiplier Technology” to ensure a constant, high-velocity airflow to dry the hair. Now whether you call this marketing mumbo-jumbo or not, the Dyson is pretty fast when it comes drying your hair.

There are three-speed settings to choose from for Air Speed and three for heat. There is a fourth button below the On/Off switch for Cold AirFlow. There are three-speed settings to choose from for Air Speed and three for heat. There is a fourth button below the On/Off switch for Cold AirFlow.

Still, this is only 1600 Watts in terms of power, and my Phillips is higher at 2000 watts. I have shoulder length hair and for me, it would take around five-six minutes to get the hair to dry at speed 2 for AirFlow and heat. For a more styled look though, you will have to spend some time, especially for those with longer, thicker hair.

There are three-speed settings to choose from for Air Speed and three for heat. There is a fourth button below the On/Off switch for Cold AirFlow. These features for controlling heat, cold air, etc, are standard on most branded hair-dryers. My Philips SalonDry Active Ion might not have the Dyson’s fancy design, but it has three settings for heat, a cold air option as well. But what I really liked about the Dyson are the different styling nozzles. Just to clarify: the Dyson-made hair dryer at maximum heat hits around 100 degrees Celsius for the highest settings.

Dyson comes with three options and all are magnetic. Meaning they can simply snap on to the hair dryer, which is certainly unique. Dyson comes with three options and all are magnetic. Meaning they can simply snap on to the hair dryer, which is certainly unique.

Dyson comes with three options and all are magnetic. Meaning they can simply snap on to the hair dryer, which is certainly unique. There’s the large circular Diffuser, which can reduce frizz and is great for a more natural drying experience, though it takes a little longer with this. The Smoothing Nozzle, which can be used to dry and style the hair and gave a straighter look for my hair. The Styling Concentrate will be useful for those who are really into styling their hair and have the time and patience to part their hair into different sections, and then go about drying and styling it. I liked the Smoothing Nozzle because this ensured my hair looked straight and straight out of a parlour. That almost never happens unless I use a hair straightener at home or go to an actual parlour.

Finally, when it comes to noise, the Dyson Supersonic is not exactly noiseless. Is it louder than my regular more Philips? I would say at full speeds, both are equally loud. Though when considering a hair dryer this is not what I’m super bothered about.

Overall, I’d say the Dyson Supersonic is a worthy investment for those who are into styling their hair on a daily basis. For someone who is a budding hair stylist, this can be a great tool as well. Still, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is expensive at Rs 27,990 in India. For those who want the leather case with this, the price is Rs 30,990, according to the Dyson India website.

