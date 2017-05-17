Dell Inspiron 7000 review: Light, but powerful for gaming

Dell Inspiron 7000 is a mean looking gaming laptop with front and rear thermal vents that give it the styling of a Hummer. Dell Inspiron 7000 is a mean looking gaming laptop with front and rear thermal vents that give it the styling of a Hummer.

Gaming has not really been a thing in India. However, the market seems to be changing and manufacturers are seeing a big opportunity in the segment. So everyone from HP to Dell and Lenovo are lining up gaming laptops for Indian customers. After the 17-inch Omen by HP, we just tried out the 15” Dell Inspiron 7000 series.

Dell Inspiron 7000

Dell Inspiron 7000 is a mean- looking gaming laptop with front and rear thermal vents that give it the styling of a Hummer. It is also one of the thinnest gaming laptops you will see at just about 1 inch thickness. It weighs around 2.6kg and has a small power adapter in comparison to competition.

Since Dell is also the maker of Alienware devices it was hard to miss the similar rubbery feel on the device.

Specs: 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display | 7th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-7700HQ Quad Core Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz) | 8GB RAM | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 4GB GDDR5 video memory | 1 TB 5400 RPM Hybrid Hard Drive with 8GB Cache

Dual drive config with 256GB SSD | 74 WHr, 6-Cell Battery (Integrated) | 1.00” thick, 2.65 Kg | Windows 10

Price: 82,490

What is good?

The Dell Inspiron 7000 is certainly among the thinnest and lightest gaming laptops you can buy. This opens up a whole world of possibilities. Since most of the other, lesser powered, Windows laptops are going back to being thicker with weights of around 2 kg, getting a gaming laptop like this might improve your productivity.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 has a well laid out keyboard and a trackpad that is placed just right. The keys offer the right amount of travel and the red backlight is both stylish and practical. I would have liked the cursor keys to be a bit larger, but I’m sure hardcore gamers won’t complain.

The front and back thermal vents might look like a design feature, but they are crucial in keeping this laptop really cool during gruelling gaming sessions. In fact, this is, as a result, among the cooler gaming laptops you will find. This is actually one you can keep on your lap as you play Asphalt or Need for Speed without burning a hole in your skin.

Performance in not an issue with this device, at least the Intel Core i7 version I used. I tried some games as well as attempted to create some 3D models just to test how much I could push the device. There were no issues, no stuttering or stalling. I believe this device might just appeal to some users who are looking for a good laptop for editing video.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 offers really smooth gaming thanks to the NVIDIA Gamestream and GPU technologies that ensure the graphics are smooth and lifelike. You will enjoy the visuals across all types of gaming scenarios.

The battery life is good to last around eight hours with judicious use, and about six if you throw caution to the wind. Either way, this does better than other gaming laptops.

What is not that good?

I was not all that impressed by the screen, which I thought has some weird viewing angles. This is strange since this is an IPS screen. Also, I was not all that impressed by the audio quality, despite the Waves MaxxAudio Pro and subwoofers.

I think the audio needs to be better to impress the gamers.

Should you buy?

The Dell Inspiron 7000 has an edge over other gaming laptops thanks to its size and weight. And this does not mean there is a compromise on power or performance. All of this makes, the new gaming laptop a good option for those who want to stay within a certain budget.

