Corsair HS50 gaming headset review: Excellent for gaming

Corsair HS50 gaming headset is a piece of hardware that gamers would like to own, but cannot say the same about music lovers. Corsair HS50 gaming headset is a piece of hardware that gamers would like to own, but cannot say the same about music lovers.

The most exciting part about PC or console gaming is the surrounding atmosphere that adds to the overall immersive experience. Speaking of which, audio is one of the important factors when it comes to gaming, and in order to get it right, one needs to rely on gaming headphones. A few weeks ago, on my quest for quality gaming headphones available in India, the Corsair HS50 stereo headset grabbed my attention. I decided to use these for over three weeks, and here’s my opinion on whether this gaming headset stands out from the crowd. More importantly is Corsair HS50 worth the asking price? Here’s my review.

Corsair HS50 features and specifications

Headphone: 20Hz – 20kHz rated frequency response, 32k Ohms @ 1kHz impedance, dual 50mm drivers, 3.5mm analog connector | Microphone: 2.0k Ohms impedance, 100Hz to 10kHz frequency, -40dB (+/-3dB) sensitivity

Corsair HS50 price in India

Rs 5,555 with two years warranty.

Corsair HS50: Design, build quality

In terms of the design, Corsair HS50 is fairly huge with over the ear design, sporting dual 50mm drivers. It weighs 531 grams, which is a little too much. But in the end, it all seems par for the size, though I am not so sure if everyone prefers such big-sized audio straps on their head all the time while playing games. Having said that, I have had no real complaints about its bulkiness. I feel the size is more or less at par with the likes of other gaming headphones such as HyperX Cloud Core, Sennheiser GSP 300 and Logitech G433 7.1.

The build quality and material used to engineer Corsair HS50 is praiseworthy. Together they make the headset look strong, that could easily survive a few accidental drops without causing any panic for the user. What I like the most about Corsair HS50 is the detachable microphone, which is also quite flexible. It can connect easily to PC, consoles (PS4 / Xbox One) and smartphones via a 3.5 mm audio jack.

In terms of the design, Corsair HS50 is fairly huge with over the ear design, sporting a couple of 50mm drivers. In terms of the design, Corsair HS50 is fairly huge with over the ear design, sporting a couple of 50mm drivers.

Corsair HS50: Performance review

I found Corsair HS50 comfortable during my prolonged CS:GO and Call of Duty LAN sessions, courtesy of memory foam and adjustable earcups. However, it cannot be rotated 90 degrees and externally, there are no LED lights to adjust according to your mood either. Gaming audio was splendid and I enjoyed every bit of it. Positional audio accuracy was spot on.

Gaming sessions aside, walking around wearing it or while lying on the bed, listening to songs or answering phone calls was quite inconvenient. And that is why this headset is not ideal for regular use. So, you should simply refrain from buying one of these if gaming is not your primary goal. In fact, only consider these if gaming is the primary goal.

Corsair HS50: Verdict

Corsair HS50 is worth a try if you are looking for a decent gaming headset under Rs 6,000. Although gaming audio is superb, they are not ideally suited for regular use like listening to music, watching movies etc. Design-wise, Corsair HS50 is made up of good-quality material, offers memory foam and adjustable ear cups for added comfort. To sum it up, it is a good gaming headset. But I repeat, do not buy these, if gaming is not your primary use case.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd