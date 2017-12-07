Car Pro X10 dashcam review: Sharp images for an affordable camera

The best feature of the Car Pro X10 dashcam is the camera itself. It captures some really sharp videos. The best feature of the Car Pro X10 dashcam is the camera itself. It captures some really sharp videos.

This week, in Kolkata, I witnessed a road rage incident that went downhill real fast. Delhi, where I stay, is also not free of such road battles because everyone on the road seems to be on the brink of a meltdown. Anyway, there is not much you can do in case you get stuck in an incident like this than walk away. And walking away is not an option for most people in Delhi. Still, a dashcam can prove helpful if you want to prove your innocence when it comes to a case of road rage or just a regular accident. If you think it is time to insure yourself against such litigations, then the DVR CAR PROX10 is among the more affordable options out there.

Car Pro X10 specifications: ARM Cortex A7 core processor | 4-inch FULL HD color IPS LCD | Supports front / rear car recording |Front 1080p, rear VGA | Picture in picture support | Seamless recycle video recording | Delay power off | Car parking surveillance | Rear camera image auto display | Audio recording | 8GB – 32GB class 10 memory card

Car Pro X10 price in India: Rs 9,888

The Car Pro X10 looks like a slightly old-fashioned smartphone. In fact, I won’t be surprised if this is actually a repurposed smartphone chassis. In fact, the only part of the design that does not look like a regular smartphone is the lens at the back and even that has been used by some smartphone brands. It comes with a holder, which I had to struggle a bit with to keep in place. The power cable kept pulling it down. In the rig is another smaller camera for the rear along with a few meters of cable.

The Car Pro X10 is easy to set up and starts working as soon as you start the car. It gets its power via a USB cable from the cigarette lighter in the car. Once on, it starts recording video in short bursts of three minutes each. This makes it real easy to go back and find a specific video if needed.

The best feature of the dash camera is the camera itself. It captures some really sharp videos and you will be able to figure out faces and even number plates if the need arises later. It also has audio recording and that too good quality. Another good feature is with parking security and the camera switches on when the car is shaken, or there are other signs similar to a forced entry. The rear camera images also come on the same screen and more to help you with parking than anything else as the quality here is not that great.

One thing that annoyed me about the Car Pro X10 set up is the tangle of wires it ends up leaving inside your car. Even if you hid the wire of rear camera, it is going to emerge at the dashboard. You can’t really complain given that this is way more affordable than most of its competition, but I would still prefer one with wireless options.

Car Pro X10: Should you buy?

Yes, you should buy a dashcam if you are on the road a lot and anticipate something could go wrong once in a while. This is also a good gadget for those who drive a lot through exotic locales and need to chronicle your travels. If you have decided to buy a dashcam, then the Car Pro X10 should be one of the devices you give a second look.

