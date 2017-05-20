Canon EOS 800D review: Smart camera that does not forget its core functions

Canon EOS 800D review: DSLR with new handy features Canon EOS 800D review: DSLR with new handy features

I love photography using a DSLR. It is just that I find smartphone photography far more convenient these days. Anyway, I am not one to let go of an opportunity to test a new camera, especially one from Canon. The Canon EOS 800D was launched recently, targeting the advanced amateurs, or those who are upgrading from an entry level DSLR. This DSLR has two handy features that are relatively new in this segment and will woo those who are hooked to smartphones.

The Canon EOS 800D looks and feels a lot like the EOS range we have all come to love over the years. Having been a EOS user for well over a decade, starting with the 400D, there wasn’t much to learn for me. However, there were quite a few things that were really new. For instance, this DSLR comes with a 3-inch TFT screen with touch. There is a Wi-Fi button using which you can initiate a connection to your smartphone. There are dedicated buttons now for ISO and auto-focus points, both of which have been separated from the earlier console. Almost everything else remains the same.

The Canon EOS 800D is the kind of camera that gives you a lot of confidence. It is something you know that come up with flashes of brilliance while trying its best not to leave you overwhelmed. In fact, playing around with the aperture and shutter priorities, I felt fully in control and the camera threw up some great shots especially at the higher values — I have a penchant for clicking underexposed photos in bright light.

With the 24MP CMOS sensor, the camera offers a great array of colours that are natural, but not too vibrant. I have always felt that Canon colours are a bit subtle in comparison to most of the competition, but over the years come to love it for not over delivering. With the EOS 800D, I managed some good macro shots, that too with just a 18-55mm lens. The camera is also pretty fast in locking and clicking, even under low light conditions. Also, this has the fastest auto-focus in the world in live view at the moment. But I prefere the old fashioned viewfinder to click my photos.

Canon EOD 800D ushers in the Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Movie digital image stabilisation, maybe for the first time in this price range. Since most DSRLs these days are also used fr shooting video, this comes in very handy to change focus on the fly and that too using just the touchscreen. While this does not work with some older lenses, it is a great feature to have in the camera. I tried capturing the video a flower in the wind and the results were very satisfying.

The camera offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with a smart device via the Canon Camera Connect app. The app gives you step by step instructions on how to link the devices, after which you can use the smartphone has a live view finder, or just transfer the photos quickly to the phone to share with someone. The latter is a must-have feature in the media industry for instance where people have started moving to smartphones primarily because traditional cameras are not so good with sharing.

Canon EOS 800D sample shots

Should you buy?

Yes, if you are progressing from an entry level DSLR and would like to ensure the next level of photos and videos. Yes, if you struggle to get your DSLR photos out of the intended audience in time. Yes, if you would rather have a touchscreen to swipe through the image you have clicked and adjust settings. If this is the price range you want your next camera to be in, then the Canon EOS 800D is certainly among the best you can buy

Rating: 4.5/5

Canon EOS 800D specs: 24.2 mega-pixel APS-C CMOS sensor | DIGIC 7 processor | 100-25,600 ISO (expandable to 51,200) | 6 fps shooting speed | Full HD 60p video |45-points cross-type AF points | Wi-Fi / NFC/ Bluetooth |3.0-inch vari-angle touch panel (approx. 1.04 million dots) | 485g (body only)

Canon EOS 800D price: Rs. 62,995.00 with EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens

