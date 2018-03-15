Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones review: Worth the price tag

Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones review: These are truly wireless earphones and here is how they performed. Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones review: These are truly wireless earphones and here is how they performed.

Finding the right headphones or earbuds for those who gym or like to run can be a challenge. One has to make sure that the earbuds can handle sweat, fit well and, hopefully, drown out the loud gym music. Wireless earphones designed for sports have been around for some time. Now, Bose is introducing its new SoundSport Free wireless headphones which are truly wireless and designed for those who like to work out, while providing an excellent sound experience.

Just like the Apple AirPods, Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones also come with their own charging case. A user can place the buds in their case and they will charge on their own. The earbuds can be used to control music, take calls from the connected phone. The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. They connect to the smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. Here’s what we thought after using the Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones.

Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones specifications

Dimensions: 3.12 cm H x 2.5 cm W x 3 cm | Weight 15 g each | Dimensions of case: 3.75 cm H x 10 cm W x 4.75 cm | Weight 80 g | Rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 2 hours charging time| 5 hours per full charge | 3 sizes Sport tips | IPX4 rating |

Price in India: Rs 18,990

Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones review

In the gym, truly wireless headphones are a gift. They free you from wires while running on the treadmill, and the result is more convenience. This also explains why Apple AirPods are so popular with people in the gym, even if these are not marketed for sports. The Bose SoundSport Free wireless are trying to offer something similar with an emphasis on sports.

I had no trouble pairing the buds via Bluetooth to my iPhone 8 and the connectivity range is pretty good. At times, I would leave my iPhone on my desk and walk away with the Bose earbuds in my ears and the music would continue to play; until of course, I had moved to a different room. In the gym, I did not always need the phone near me and I could leave it with my exercise bag in one corner and the music continued uninterrupted.

With wireless earbuds, the deal-breaker is often the fit. I’m not sure about AirPods because I am convinced I will lose these, even though most of who have used them cannot stop raving about the products. With Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones, I admit it took some time for my tiny ears to get used to these. But once I got the hang of the earbuds, I was confident using these for everyday activities as well, simply because the sound quality is much more superior to my regular headphones.

While Bose is providing three different sizes of Sports Tips in the box, the smallest option was still on the bigger side for me. The Bose SoundSport Free wireless are not exactly light and the fit does take some getting used to, but once I was confident with these, I had no trouble running on the treadmill or cycling in the gym with these on. The earbuds rarely dropped out while I was exercising, no matter how sweaty I got. In fact, these were my primary earphones for most of the day.

When it comes to sound quality, few players can compete with Bose. The beats are much more clear on these, and it is hard to believe these are Bluetooth-powered wireless earbuds. For those who love to listen to pop music, these earbuds are excellent and the audio experience is unmatched by other cheaper, wireless options.

At times I found I could crank these just high enough to drown out some annoying gym music and I would still get to hear my music with the beats. My playlist for the gym tethers on the odd side. I do not necessarily need loud music as a motivator, though I will not say no to the occasional Punjabi song. My list ranges from Lorde, whose latest album is definitely not tailored for the gym, Taylor Swift to switching to Sia or even Michael Jackson. The Bose wireless earbuds did an excellent job of amping up my everyday music experience, so much so that I did not feel the need to reach for my wired, regular earphones. The difference in clarity of beats, notes is pretty evident, and hard to miss.

One thing about the Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds that I did not like in the beginning were the buttons used to increase volume, pause or change tracks. At first the buttons were too hard and would not respond. I had to remove the right earbud in order to pause or increase volume or rely on the smartphone for these functions. However, I did get the hang of them after a week or so, and was comfortable enough to carry out these task without earbud falling off.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds definitely come with superior sound quality, but I wish the battery on these would last a little longer. The five-hour claim on a single charge is true. If I used the earbuds all day in office, which is an average of 3-4 hours of listening constantly, then I would find that by the evening when it was time for the gym, the buds had drained out, which is disappointing.

The battery life should be better considering the price. The charging case also takes over two hours to get to its full capacity. Also, the case has to be charged every alternative day at best. I cannot compare these to AirPods and their average battery life, since I have not used the latter.

The other issue with the Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds is the design and these are not lightweight by any standards. Could the buds have been a bit smaller, while preserving this kind of audio quality? I would have liked that a lot more. As I have pointed these take some time getting used to, and might not feel comfortable for everyone.

Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones verdict

Get these if you desperately need some good quality sound experience, which is also sturdy while exercising. Those who like to run will find some good use for these earbuds from Bose. Remember these are not cheap, and if exercise is not your daily agenda, then wired earphones might be sufficient to fulfil the regular needs. The Bose SoundSport Free make sense for those who are into fitness in a big way, and also need music while carrying out their activities. The audio quality and the overall experience does not disappoint in any way.

