Bose SoundLink Revolve review: Smart sound that fills the room

Bose has been thinking out of the box when it comes to audio design and quality. This time Bose has done it again with the Bose Soundlink Revolve, an omni-directional speaker. As the name suggests, the speaker is able to project sound in 360 degrees, and thus offer a great experience across the room.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Price: Rs 24,500

Bose Soundlink Revolve design

The Bose Soundlink Revolve has a very unique design. Frankly I don’t love it much as it reminds me of like a milk canister, which is not really to my liking. It even has a handle to add to the effect. However, the design is very functional with the controls spread on the top. You have buttons to switch on power, adjust volume and switch sources. At the rear are ports for auxiliary and power. The unit is not heavy and the handle makes it very portable. Also, the device is water and dust resistant, so don’t worry if you have to take this out camping.

Bose Soundlink Revolve performance, audio quality

A confession: I have been a fan of Bose audio for many decades. The Revolve does nothing to take away my impressions about this brand. But I am not sure connoisseurs of all kinds of music will be impressed by this one. At times, I found the design takes away a bit of the sharpness you might need to really enjoy a philharmonic performance. But at the same time, I loved listening to Carnatic classics and Country music as it seems perfect for vocals-driven genre.

Bose Soundlink Revolve calling feature

The Bose Soundlink Revolve is a device that also lets you make hands free calls. The voice quality is very good and the calls connect seamlessly. In fact, a long press on the assistance button on top brings Google Assistant and Apple Siri to life on the connected smartphone. And this means you can even use the phone to initiate queries via the phone.

Bose Connect App

There is a Bose Connect app for those who have multiple devices from the company. However, I could not find the option to use the app to adjust some settings of the speaker, which is common in other audio apps of the kind. Still you will need this app to connect multiple Revolve devices in party mode, which is one of the features you are paying for.

Bose Soundlink Revolve verdict

Bose Soundlink Revolve is one of the new Bluetooth connected speakers options that you can consider seriously for its audio quality as well as unique Design and features. But, there are more affordable options from Bose and others in the market which you should take a look at before you take the plunge.

