boAt Nirvana Tres earphone review: Triple drivers make this a joy to hear

Most earphone users don’t understand the importance of drivers in whatever they hear. The driver is what makes the experience unique and that is why companies like Sennheiser prefer to make the drivers in-house for all their products. boAt, a lifestyle brand that has been making inroads into the Indian audio market, has just launched its boAt Nirvana Tres earphone with triple drivers to offers a really unique audio experience.

Designed for audiophiles, the boAt Nirvana Tres earphones contain two 6mm dynamic drivers and a balanced armature driver, each ear offering a frequency range of 20Hz – 20KHz. The triple driver combination also means the earphones have a unique look, almost like a traffic light inside each ear. The earphones are sturdy and have a notch that keeps them in place inside your ears.

The audio quality is high-definition as the three drivers offers a rich range from low to high. I found the earphones a bit partial towards bass, but nothing I can’t live without. For a change, I tested the earphones with some techno music and was really impressed by the versatility. Even with vocals in A R Rahman’s Kadal and Anoushka Shankar’s soulful sitar from Indian Summer the Nirvana was really good.

The earphones are such good fit that they completely block out all external sound without noise cancellation. These make the Nirvana Tres a good option for those who are looking for some mind space inside office too. However, those with new iPhones will need to use a converter as this has a 3.5mm jack only. The best thing is that all this does not come at a very expensive price tag. At Rs 3990, the boAt Nirvana Tres earphones are a good buy.

boAt Nirvana Tres earphones price in India – Rs 3990

boAt Nirvana Tres earphones specs – Drivers: 6mm x 2 + 1 balanced armature driver | Total Harmonic Distortion: ≤3% | Microphone: yes | Mic Frequency: 20-20KHZ | Speaker resistance:32Ω | Sensitivity: 97± 3dB | Signal Noise Ratio:90db | Mic Sensitivity: (-42) ±3db

