BlueAir Classic 680i review: This one means business

BlueAir Classic 680i is a large air purifier ideal for large spaces like living rooms. BlueAir Classic 680i is a large air purifier ideal for large spaces like living rooms.

Clean air is something we Indians are still struggling for, at least in the big cities. As the government too struggles to find a policy which will set this right, the only option for most of us is to buy an air purifier that can replace the smog in our homes with something more breathable.

The BlueAir Classic 680i is a large air purifier ideal for large spaces like living rooms. I used the review unit in my living room which is not really large, but is open on one side. The BlueAir Classic 680i has an uncomplicated design with a flap on the front that opens to reveal a Wi-Fi link, fan speed, auto mode and other buttons. It is all very simple, all very Swedish.

The BlueAir Classic 680i pulls in air through one side filtering them through an ioniser and HEPA filter before pushing out clean air through the other side. The filters are accessed from the top and can be easily replaced. The top panel has a filter replacement indicator too.

The panel also comes with a PM2.5 indicator, which in the week or so I used the device was always orange. However, what really stands out with BlueAir is the quality of its app. The BlueAir app gives you all data from the device, along with AQI data for your locality. This gives you a good perspective on how good the air is in comparison to the pollution outside. The app is also customisable to send you alerts from the parameters across a threshold. I was able to select air monitoring stations near my home and create a page where I could see the AQI in those locations. For me this is clearly the best app for any air purifier I have used so far.

BlueAir Classic 680i has an uncomplicated design with a flap on the front that opens to reveal a Wi-Fi link, fan speed, auto mode and other buttons. BlueAir Classic 680i has an uncomplicated design with a flap on the front that opens to reveal a Wi-Fi link, fan speed, auto mode and other buttons.

The BlueAir app gives you all data from the device, along with AQI data for your locality The BlueAir app gives you all data from the device, along with AQI data for your locality

BlueAir Classic 680i pulls in air through one side filtering them through an ioniser and HEPA filter before pushing out clean air through the other side. BlueAir Classic 680i pulls in air through one side filtering them through an ioniser and HEPA filter before pushing out clean air through the other side.

Usually, the unit is able to bring down PM2.5 to good levels within half an hour or so, despite the size of the room. The auto mode works really well and I could see it was pushing to its higher levels to clear the poor Delhi air.

The BlueAir Classic 680i is a really large air purifier and not ideal for small homes. Yes, with a recommended area of 72 meter square, those in smaller homes can opt for smaller units from BlueAir. Also, this looks a bit like an industrial unit and sounds like one too at time when it is trying its best to clean up the room.

The BlueAir Classic 680i and the rest of the series is recommended for those who really care about indoor air pollution. Just the BlueAir app makes it clear that this company mean business when it comes to keeping you informed about air quality and offering a viable solution. One of the best air purifiers you can buy at the moment.

BlueAir Classic 680i price in India: Rs 66,930

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd