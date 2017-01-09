BlackBerry DTEK60 review: A pricey phone, that brings no cheer

BlackBerry DTEK60 is an excellent multi-tasker that can survive a full day without fail. BlackBerry DTEK60 is an excellent multi-tasker that can survive a full day without fail.

BlackBerry launched its Android OS-based DTEK60 in November for Rs 46,990 in India. The smartphone is claimed to be the ‘World’s most secure Android smartphone’ and features few extra layers of protection from BlackBerry. It was first introduced in the United States in October last year.

The handset has been manufactured by their hardware partner TCL In, September, BlackBerry had announced that it would stop manufacturing and designing the smartphones, and had outsourced the same to Chinese electronics company TCL under a brand-licensing deal.

BlackBerry DTEK60 boasts of high-end specifications with a Snapdragon 820 processor, 2K display, 4GB RAM, USB Type-C and fast charging support. Additionally, it comes with BlackBerry’s quality services. But will this smartphone help change company’s fortune? Here’s what we think after reviewing.

Specifications: 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor | 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage + microSD expansion slot (up to 2TB) | 21MP rear camera with f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens, LED flash | Android 6.0.1 Lollipop | 3,000mAh battery with Type-C USB fast charging (QC 3.0)

Price: Rs 46,990

What’s good?

BlackBerry DTEK60 is an excellent multi-tasker that can survive a full day without fail. The handset is backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM, which is sufficient for any level of multitasking and even the heavier games like Asphalt 8 won’t trouble much. However, continuous gameplay will result in heating of the handset from the top half of the back.

Blackberry DTEK60 is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM, which is sufficient for any level of multitasking

The 3,000mAh battery on the device supports fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) and BlackBerry has managed to optimise the OS pretty well to get better battery time out of it, especially given that this features a 2K resolution display. In our review time, the battery lasted for a full day with moderate usage and 4G working all the time. The DTEK60 has a 5.5-inch Quad-HD (1440 x 2560 pixels) display, which feels super premium and impresses with its quality and materials.

The slight curved nature of the display (similar to a 2.5D glass) adds to smooth touch experience, which is expected from a smartphone of this price range and it passes with distinction. The touch responsiveness and accuracy is also top notch.

Camera shot from BlackBerry DTEK60 (Image resized for web)

Camera shot from BlackBerry DTEK60 (Image resized for web)

The phone comes with a secure bootloader, and BlackBerry claims this is the ‘World’s most secure Android smartphone’. It uses multi-stage verification to ensure that the Android OS hasn’t been tampered. The data stored on the phone has been protected with FIPS 140-2 encryption, and with the ‘DTEK by BlackBerry’ app users can monitor and fix privacy violations, such as revoke access to some permission for a particular app, if those are unnecessary.

BlackBerry claims that these extra steps have been taken to protect their phone from hacking, malware, data breaches etc.

What’s not good?

The fingerprint sensor on BlackBerry DTEK60 is a disaster as accuracy is an issue. It worked 6-7 times out of 10, which is unacceptable for a really high-end smartphone. Also, the placement of fingerprint sensor isn’t great either. Also, the power/ lock button is awkwardly positioned and then there is another hardware key on the right edge called the ‘Convenience key’, which you’ll keep confusing for the power button.

The fingerprint sensor on BlackBerry DTEK60 is a disaster as accuracy is an issue.

Another thing that didn’t impress us is the camera. The DTEK60 boasts of a 21-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED Flash, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), and Sony IMX230 shooter.

While it can take acceptable shots in broad-daylight or sufficient lighting conditions, what it can’t do is still focus on the subject quickly and even struggles with tap-to-focus at times. HDR shots take a little bit of extra time to capture, and the outcome is not impressive either.

Blackberry DTEK60 boasts of a 21-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED Flash, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), and Sony IMX230 shooter.

Low-light shots were mostly inconsistent and requires some extra effort to take a desired shot. Night shots were really poor for a 21-megapixel and the noise level was way too high.

Should you buy it?

BlackBerry DTEK60 at a price of Rs. 46,990 is not something that can yet take on Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge and Google Pixel, which are in a similar price bracket. Even the premium mid-range OnePlus 3/ 3T, Nexus 6P is far better in terms of value for money.

The DTEK60 does a really good job in multitasking and is a consistent performer, but unfortunately falls short on camera front and the price-to-value proposition is not so impressive. So for us, it’s hard to recommend DTEK60 at this price, even if you are still a ‘BlackBerry Fan’.

