Betty smart plug review: Remote controls and motion detection

The Internet of Things is gradually finding a place around us. It is not really what we or the companies would have visualised, but connected devices are slowly becoming a part of our lives. In my home, I have at least three devices that I can control remotely. But I did not buy any for them primarily for this feature. However, you can buy affordable IoT devices that let you control parts of your lives remotely. We have been seeing a flurry of connected switches light bulbs, and the Betty smart plug is one such device you can own.

Betty smart plug + Be Connected app

The Betty smart plug is a largish 16amp plug that goes on top of your existing power socket. It has a on/off button on top too. Plus, there is a motion sensor which goes as an appendage on top of this plug. The device you want to control is connected to this plug. The entire rig works along with the ‘be connected’ app that is available for Android and iOS.

Price: Rs 2,499

How does it work?

The set up is quite simple. Once you have the plug on the socket and power switched on, open the app to enter the serial number of the device. Soon you will have the plug connected. Then you can select the kind of appliance you have connected to the plug along with its brand.

You can also select the power usage of the connected appliance so that the app can tell you how much you have saved over a period of time. There are alerts for which the app will ask for you phone number, it already has your email from app registration. Unlike most other connected plugs, the Betty has its own SIM to stay connected and does not need Wi-Fi.

Does it work?

Yes, it does and quite well. The one difference is that it takes a few seconds to switch on or off. So ideally, don’t use this for connecting lamps. The best use is for air conditioners or geysers or water pumps, which are things you might need to switch on or off remotely.

I was very impressed by the motion sensor. Once you have this feature on in the app, it will send you an app notification, SMS and email if someone moves in front of the device. In fact, I am tempted to buy this for my house in Kerala which is locked up most of time. This is where the fact that it does not need Wi-Fi connectivity becomes critical.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you have a water problem at home and you might need to switch you motor on or off remotely. This is also good for those who are forgetful and might need to switch off a geyser or AC from office. However, the motion sensor is the best feature in my books and a USP for this device.

