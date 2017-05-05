Audio-Technica SonicFuel ATH-AX1iS review: Weak design, but good sound

The Audio-Technica SonicFuel ATH-AX1iS are simple on-ear headphones which work well for most types of music. The Audio-Technica SonicFuel ATH-AX1iS are simple on-ear headphones which work well for most types of music.

Audio-Technica has been making serious inroads into the Indian market in recent months. Their latest offering is the on-ear headphone made specifically for smartphone users. The Audio-Technica SonicFuel ATH-AX1iS is priced Rs 2,199.

The Audio-Technica SonicFuel ATH-AX1iS are simple on-ear headphone that can fold flat for you to store it away on your bag easily. They come with soft fake leather ear cups that cover your ears completely and keep out noises.

They also come with a volume slider which I really liked for it offers precise adjustment. Since this is meant for smartphone users it has a microphone on the cable next to your volume slider as well as a button to take calls.

I was not all that happy with design of the headphone, which has too much plastic for my liking. Of course, this makes the headphone very light, but it also feels flimsy. Plus, the earcups are too light and fail to give you the kind of assurance you get from headphones that cost this much.

The audio quality is quite good with a subtle soft bass that really adds some oomph without getting in the way of the music. The headphone works well with most types of music, even though I felt it works better when vocal are dominant. So I’m not sure it will be keep Metallica fans happy.

For a someone like me who listens to all kinds of music, especially those which are a bit easy on the noise element, these headphones seem to work really well.

Should you buy?

The build quality is an issue for me, especially given the price. However, if you are willing to overlook that for some great quality music, then go ahead and buy this. If style is something you care about, then there are better headphones out there are this price point.

