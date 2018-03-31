Audio-technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint wireless in-ear headphones review: Quite good

Audio-technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint is a Bluetooth headset with a neck band design. Audio-technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint is a Bluetooth headset with a neck band design.

Audio-technica started taking the Indian market seriously a couple of years back. The Japanese brand is now offering almost its entire range in India. The latest from the ATH stables is the QuietPoint wireless in-ear headphones with the now-popular neck band design.

Audio-technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint review

Audio-technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint is a Bluetooth headset with a neck band design. It is unique for there are very few in this form factor that offer noise cancellation. So there is a sturdy, rubberised band that goes around your neck with flat tips towards both ends to hold the battery. The right tip has a larger power button and smaller buttons on the side to adjust volume and activate noise cancellation. There is a micro-USB port at this end, behind a flap, for charging.

The ATH-ANC40BT pairs easily and remembers the devices it has paired with. I used the headphones on a recent trip down south and the noise cancellation is very effective and can negate the drone of the aircraft engine efficiently. In fact, I used it often without music to just catch a wink or gather my thoughts.

The audio quality, as you would expect from an Audio-technica headphone, is very good. It is versatile and works well with all types of music. It hold steady even at high volumes. Since I travelled a bit with these headphones, I could manage to discover a bit of new music like the soulful In My Blood by Shawn Mendes and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Despite being wireless and in-ear, the audio is deep and rich enough for you to immerse yourself in it.

I used the ATH-ANC40BT quite a bit during the morning walks, which also involves sporadic, short, sprints and the headphones stayed where they should as there is a small notch on the earbuds that keep them in place. The battery life can last about 10 hours of continuous use on a full charge. The call quality is good too.

The ATH-ANC40BT is among the best you can buy with noise cancelling in the neckband form factor. It is good for wearing to a workout or just to work. It is hard to find a flaw with the headphone. However, the Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear wireless earphones is something you have to look at before picking the ATH-ANC40BT as it is a bit more affordable, though without noise cancelling.

Audio-technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint price in India – Rs 17,990

