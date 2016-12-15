66 Audio BTS Sport review: Good audio, but design needs getting used to

The headset is very easy to control with large buttons all along the ear cup to play/pause skip songs etc. The headset is very easy to control with large buttons all along the ear cup to play/pause skip songs etc.

Among the new audio companies entering the Indian market is 66 Audio, which specialises in wireless audio with unconventional form factors. The BTS is one such headphone is the BTS, a foldable on-ear wireless headset.

BTS Sport Bluetooth Headset

The BTS Sport Bluetooth headset is different from most headphones we have seen, given that the entire set can fold itself into an almost foetal position and tuck away into some dark corner of our holdall. They do appear a bit flimsy at first and you are hoping they don’t crumble in your hands. But looks are deceiving and the headphones do hold up well in regular use.

Price: Rs 5900

What is good?

The BTS, despite its look and form factor, offers great sound quality. The audio is both rich and crisp, whatever you are listening to. I tried it with my eclectic mix of music and the experience was good throughout the range. It is not very heavy on bass and I liked it more for this little detail.

The headset is very easy to control with large buttons all along the ear cup to play/pause skip songs etc. You can use the same to receive calls. Since the buttons are large you get used to them easily and they are not hard to find with your fingers either. You just need to remember which side they are on, as both earcups feel the same.

The battery life on the BTS headphones are great. I reviewed them for well over a week, taking them out for over 45 minutes every morning for my walks. The battery just showed no signs of giving, despite this being a Bluetooth device. Also, the headphone throws up a battery level indicator on the phone which you are using to stream the music and that is a very neat feature.

The way these headphones are designed, they stay in place whatever you do. So these are ideal for those who do more than go a brisk walks or quick runs. And, yes, there are no wires to come in your way.

What is not that good?

It took me quite some time to adjust to the headphone and getting them to adjust to my ears. I am still not that comfortable with how they sit on the lobes and might end up not buying this headphone just for this reason. Please ensure you like the fit of this headphone before committing yourself.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you like to try something new and something that stays in place during your workouts. No, if you are used to in-ear earphones. The audio quality is certainly not something you need to worry about, but the form factor is something you will have to get used to.

