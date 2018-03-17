Astrum SoundBox ST150 review: Going portable, but without cutting corners

Astrum SoundBox ST150 review: The Astrum SoundBox ST150 is a bit smaller than the box of reading glass, but has a similar shape. Astrum SoundBox ST150 review: The Astrum SoundBox ST150 is a bit smaller than the box of reading glass, but has a similar shape.

Bluetooth speakers have been becoming smaller by the day. But how small can they go without becoming a pain on the ear. The answer might lie in the Astrum SoundBox ST150 Bluetooth speaker, which can easily fit in your palm but be loud enough to fill the room with crystal clear sound.

Astrum SoundBox ST150 review

The Astrum SoundBox ST150 is a bit smaller than the box of reading glass, but has a similar shape. It is an uncomplicated design with just a power button. The power button with a long press also initiates pairing. There are no volume buttons here and you will have to do that using the source device, which could be anything with a Bluetooth option. This also means there is no line in option. This is a wireless only speaker.

The audio quality is surprisingly good. I like it even more because there is not much bass here. However, this extra sharpness might not be to everyone’s taste. At high volumes the speaker holds up and there is no noise or vibration. I tried a range of genres and this seems to work well for vocal-heavy music. You are unlikely to enjoy playing a Rammstein on this one, certainly not Du Hast.

The battery life can be a little over three hours at full volume, but it takes as long to get the speaker charged to full. The speaker is limited by Bluetooth range of 10 meters, so keep this close by. And, yes, you can use this for handsfree calls.

I would recommend the Astrum SoundBox ST150 as something you need to have in your office bag for relaxing once in a while with the music you love and also for getting into conference calls with colleagues. Any, at Rs 2790, this seems like a good buy.

Astrum SoundBox ST150 price in India: Rs 2,790

