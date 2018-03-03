Astrum ET300 review: Affordable, but that’s about it

Astrum ET300 looks a lot like the Samsung Gear Icon X, that is clearly the intention. Astrum ET300 looks a lot like the Samsung Gear Icon X, that is clearly the intention.

The Samsung Gear Icon X was a wireless headphone that got many aspiring to buy a earpiece with similar features. But the Icon X and the Apple AirPods are not for everyone given their very premium pricing. However, it hasn’t taken long for companies to come up with cheaper options. The Astrum ET300 is priced at less than half that of the Icon X and would be hoping to get some attention for the same.

Astrum ET300

Astrum ET300 price in India: Rs 5,190

Astrum ET300 looks a lot like the Samsung Gear Icon X, that is clearly the intention. However, you take the earplugs and the small charging pod out of the box and you realise this is nothing like the Samsung device and is in fact a poor cousin when it comes to finishing and overall product quality. The plastic is a bit tacky and charging pod too lightweight for you to take it seriously. Unlike the Icon X, this pod is more of a charging dock and does not house a battery of its own.

The two ear pieces on the Astrum ET300 need to pair with each other before your phone can pair with it. To pair you need to long touch on the outside surface of the both the earpieces and for them to charge up. You can switch on just one if you want to use it as a regular bluetooth earpiece.

Unlike the Icon X, this pod is more of a charging dock and does not house a battery of its own. Unlike the Icon X, this pod is more of a charging dock and does not house a battery of its own.

The two ear pieces on the Astrum ET300 need to pair with each other before your phone can pair with it. The two ear pieces on the Astrum ET300 need to pair with each other before your phone can pair with it.

The audio quality is not that great, given that at this price you can actually get something really good even if not wireless. The bass is a bit too high and everything is a bit flat in my books. The audio quality is good for calls and for consuming video, but purists like me will not enjoy the experience when it comes to music.

The biggest issue for me was the battery life on the earpieces. They seem to drain a bit too fast. I could not figure out if I was doing something wrong as the charging pod was always showing full charge when I took the pods out.

Overall, the concept of the Astrum ET300 is good, but the product needs some fine tuning at many levels right from battery life to audio quality. Now, even at the Rs 5,190 price tag buyers will be disappointed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd