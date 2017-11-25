Amkette Evo TV3 review: It’s gotten better, but hope you don’t already have a smart TV

Amkette Evo TV3 is a smooth Android box that works well right off the box. There is hardly any set-up required, nor is there any learning involved for first-time users. Amkette Evo TV3 is a smooth Android box that works well right off the box. There is hardly any set-up required, nor is there any learning involved for first-time users.

The Amkette Evo TV3 is the third generation of what I have always considered one of the most innovative products by an Indian company. Over the past few years the product has lost a bit of its shock and awe value because there are a lot of competing devices in the market. Still, with the latest version, Amkette tries to do what it does best: offer a product that tries and plugs all your needs.

Amkette Evo TV3

The biggest change with the new Evo TV is its ability to stream 4K content. That is the flavour of the season as Apple TV too has gone 4K this year. However, I am pixel deprived and could not test this with the Full HD television. The other noticeable change is the addition of an antenna for converting this into a Wi-Fi router if needed. The Evo TV remote has changed a bit, but retains its air mouse functionality which is a life saver when you are trying to type something on the large screen.

Amkette Evo TV3 specifications: Ultra HD 4K picture with HDR and 7.1 channel surround sound | Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 | 64 Bit Quad-core processor and Penta Core Graphics processor with 2GB RAM | Up to 128 GB expandable memory | Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

Amkette Evo TV3 price in India: Rs 7,999

Amkette Evo TV3: What is good?

The Amkette Evo TV3 is a smooth Android box that works well right off the box. There is hardly any set-up required, nor is there any learning involved for first-time users. The UI, like in the past models, is customised for a television experience and the air mouse feature of the remote makes it really easy to swipe through the screens. With the 2GB RAM, the experience now is much more smoother than before.

I used the Evo TV3 on a Airtel 8Mbps Wi-Fi on which I have tested everything from older Evo TVs to Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and Google Chromecast. The streaming experience on this one was at par in every way. In fact, with Amazon Prime I thought the experience was a bit better than the Fire Stick. Maybe this one has better radio capabilities. It better, for it has to stream 4K after all.

With the advent of the OTT services like Netflix a lot of us have moved away from downloaded content. However, if you still have ripped CDs or home videos you like to play on the box, the layer comes in really handy offering great level of file management and additional info. This works especially well if you connect a large hard drive with TBs of content.

My son was really happy that he could get the games he loves to play on his mom’s Android phone on a much larger screen. Actually, with the Evo TV remote, playing the games become easy and natural enough for a six-year-old to enjoy every bit of it.

The other big feature for a lot of people is the 7.1 Surround Sound that augments the 4K video. The box has an optical cable that lets you rig a good speaker system. In fact, I would suggest this becomes the hub of your home theatre set up, connecting to a good projector that can upscale to 4K if needed. Given that this box comes preloaded with all top OTT services from Amazon Prime to Netflix and Hotstar this can be the big cord cutter option for your entertainment den.

Amkette Evo TV3: What is not that good?

There is nothing really wrong with the device. But I think the ‘transforms you normal TV into a smart Android TV’ is a tagline that is fast losing relevance. More and more households are upgrading to smart TVs and the need for a box that will upgrade your idiot box might be a business opportunity that’s in its last season. Frankly, my Rs 33,000 smart television does a lot of what the box does and I might not spend Rs 7,999 more. Especially when I could add more content muscle with a Fire Stick at half the cost.

Amkette Evo TV3: Should you buy?

Yes, if you still have a lot of content in hard drives that you would like to play on a dumb TV you don’t want to throw out. Yes, if you love binge watching shows from streaming services and are tired of doing that on your smartphone or laptop screen. Yes, if you love playing Android games, maybe on a larger screen. No, if you own a smart TV. The choice is yours.

