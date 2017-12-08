1More Triple Driver headphones review: Hi-res audio that wraps around your head

The 1More Triple Driver headphones have a metallic chassis that is both stylish and durable. The 1More Triple Driver headphones have a metallic chassis that is both stylish and durable.

Some audiophiles will not settle for anything less than perfection. For such people are headphones with everything tuned just the way they like. The new 1More Triple Driver headphone is one such product which might not be for everyone, but will certainly make those who own it happy.

The 1More Triple Driver headphones have a metallic chassis that is both stylish and durable. They fit well in your ears, and there is a more than a good choice of eartips in the box. Also, the aluminum alloy body is light and they don’t weigh on your ears after a while. The copper wire cable is covered by extremely durable Kevlar fiber. It comes with a compact leather case that protect the headphones from unnecessary wear and tear.

However, you are not paying for the looks the of this headphone. It is all about the music and the audio quality. This 1More headphone achieves its exemplary quality with a combination of two armatures and drivers in each of the ear pieces. This means they offer a wider frequency range that gives the audio and ambiental quality that is hard to put words to. It is almost like being there, devoid of the earphones. It’s like the music wrapping your head and sucking you in. It is pure bliss.

Yes, I am not a big fan of bass. But these 1More headphones give me bass in a form I am okay with. The bass packs a thumb, but it is a bit away from you because of the spatial quality of the music here.

At Rs 8,999, the 1More Triple Driver is one of the best high-resolution headphones you can buy. At Rs 8,999, the 1More Triple Driver is one of the best high-resolution headphones you can buy.

If there is something I didn’t like, that is the feeling that the music gets a bit cluttered at times. You get the feeling that a lot is happening at the same time, especially at higher volume levels. So the 1More Triple Driver is ideal for music that is vocal based, or for those who like to listen to music that has been recorded live. The headphone comes with a inbuilt remote which works on both iOS and Android and even the Mac.

At Rs 8,999, the 1More Triple Driver is one of the best high-resolution headphones you can buy. It is perfect for those who love classical music, vocals and other kinds of soft music.

1More Triple Driver headphones price in India: Rs 8,999

1More Triple Drive headphones specifications: Type: In-Ear | Color: Titanium/Gold | Impedance: 32 Ω | Sensitivity: 99 dB | Frequency Range: 20-40,000 Hz | Rated Power: 5 mW | 18 g| Cable Length: 1.25 m | Plug: 3.5mm | DAC: 24 Bit/ 48 kHz | Enameled Copper Wire

