1More dual driver earphones review: Versatile, affordable

Over the past year I have had the opportunity to use multiple earphones from 1More, among the new audio companies that seem to think the Indian market holds a lot of growth opportunity. 1More tries to offer earphones that are aimed at the audiophile community thanks to its focus on high quality drivers.

The 1More dual driver earphones have a classic in-ear design with a fabric covered cord that extends all the way to the Y from where it is a rubber finish that protects against sweat and other moisture. There is a remote on the right chord which controls both Android and iOS with volume as well as pause and play. The middle button also allows you to answer or cut a call. The anodised aluminium body of the earphones give a very durable finish and you would expect the pair to withstand the rigours of daily use.

However, where the 1More really stands out is with its emphasis on audio quality. This model, as the name suggests, has a dual graphene dynamic drivers that along with the armature offer a depth in audio that is very rare in ear units. Traveling for most of the review period, I used the earphones to watch some movies in-flight as well as to listen to my playlist on the iPad — these have a 3.5mm jack and can’t be used with the new iPhones. The earphones can easily handle the variety of audio range that comes into play while watching a movie. Also, with my mix of music, right from the vocal of Julie Andrews in Sound of Music to guitars of Hotel California, the earphones offers exceptional playback. I don’t think this will appeal to lovers of hard rock, but for every other genre of music, the pair seemed a good fit.

Priced at Rs 3,999 these are one of the best earphones available in that range, given their sheer versatility and depth.

1More dual driver earphones specs: In-Ear style | Speaker Impedance: 32 Ω | Headphone Sensitivity: 98 dB | Frequency Range: 20-40,000 Hz | Rated Power: 5 mW | Weight: 15 g | Cable Length: 1.25 m | Plug Type: 3.5mm | enameled copper wire

