1More 1M301 and Beyerdynamic Byron Wired earphones review: Different price points, different uses, great sound

The 1More 1M301 is a stylish, simple designed earphone, while Byron Wired earphones are really unremarkable when it comes to design. Here is our full review. The 1More 1M301 is a stylish, simple designed earphone, while Byron Wired earphones are really unremarkable when it comes to design. Here is our full review.

Indian music lovers have never had it so good. There has never been a time when there was so much choice in terms of what music you can hear and how. For instance, there has been a virtual deluge of new companies launching headphones and earphones in India. Now, you have great options across price ranges and for different use cases. Here I review two new companies that could find some takers in India soon.

1More 1M301 piston headphones review

1More 1M301 Price in India: Rs 2,799

1More 1M301 specifications: 20-20,000 Hz | 32‎Ω impedance | 98db/mW | 5 mW | 15g | 1.25m cable

Frankly, I had never heard of 1More before. That only made the first contact a great experience. I tried these headphones to view the latest Game of Thrones trailer one YouTube. It was not a conscious decision, this was just the earphone closest to me at the point of time. The experience was almost mind blowing. I just didn’t expect a small in-ear earphone to give me so much sense of space and depth, almost as if I was watching the trailer in a cinema.

The 1More 1M301 is a stylish, simple designed earphone. It has a streak of read all along that is hard to hide. The chord is fabric till the Y and then it changes texture to a rubberised plastic. This is good given that closer to your ears there is more chance of perspiration spoiling the fabric.

The ear pieces are made with aerospace grade metal and that does add to the sound quality too. But these piston earphones owe their awesome audio quality to some great audio design. What is noticeable is how distinct the notes and sounds are. Usually in smaller earphones they do tend to get clubbed together, but not here. The bass is also perfect, while not going too flat.

1More 1M301 has a streak of read all along that is hard to hide. The chord is fabric till the Y and then it changes texture to a rubberised plastic. 1More 1M301 has a streak of read all along that is hard to hide. The chord is fabric till the Y and then it changes texture to a rubberised plastic.

Also, these come with a microhone so that you can easily take calls. There is a remote that works fine on Android as well as iOS, adding to the comfort of using these headphones.

At a price of Rs 2,799, the 1More 1M301 is in my books among the best options out there for use with a smartphone. It will make all types of music lovers happy, while offering a wholesome experience to those who love to watch movies on a smaller screen.

Beyerdynamic Byron Wired earphones review

Beyerdynamic Byron Wired price in India: Rs 3,650

Beyerdynamic Byron Wired specifications: 10-23,000 Hz | 23‎Ω impedance | 105 dB | 13g | 1.2m cable

Beyerdynamic is another one of those new companies out to make an impact in the Indian market. We tested out the Byron Wired earphones from the German company. The earphones are really unremarkable when it comes to design. In fact, the design is close to boring. However, it is functional and fits your ears well, which in the end is all that matters. The earphones have a remote close to where your mouth will be and hence the microphone is also built into this unit. The remote is only Android compatible.

Beyerdynamic Byron Wired earphones is functional and fits your ears well, which in the end is all that matters. Beyerdynamic Byron Wired earphones is functional and fits your ears well, which in the end is all that matters.

The audio quality is good, but it is very different from the 1More headphone. For instance, it is more bassy and flat. Ideal for those who like to hear to Bollywood dinchak songs, not so much for vocal-based stuff. The large 9mm speakers and dynamic transducers make the audio deep and rich. I tried it with my regular mix of songs and the experience was great. However, if you want to use a earphone for consuming video then there are better options out there like the 1More. Still, this will appeal to those who need a wider frequency range and lower impedance levels for certain types of music.

The Byron Wired is certainly one of the newer options, but given the price and the performance, I am not convinced it is the best in that range.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd