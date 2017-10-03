10.or E review: Good battery life, but there are other issues

10.or E review: 10.or E is one of the few phones in this price range to offer a Full HD display. The highlight of 10.or E is its 4,000mAh battery which easily lasts for two days on normal usage. 10.or E review: 10.or E is one of the few phones in this price range to offer a Full HD display. The highlight of 10.or E is its 4,000mAh battery which easily lasts for two days on normal usage.

A new Chinese maker player called 10.or (pronounced Tenor) has made its entry into the Indian smartphone maker. The company seems to have set its eyes on the budget smartphone category with its first device which is called 10.or E and starts at Rs 7,999. The base model comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999.

10.or E is one of the few phones in this price range to offer a Full HD display. The highlight of 10.or E is its 4,000mAh battery which easily lasts for two days on normal usage, and Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo. We used the phone for about less than a week and here’s our first impressions:

10.or E Specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD display | Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor | 2GB or 3GB RAM | 16Gb or 32GB storage | 13MP rear camera | 5MP front | 4,000 mAh battery | Android 7.1.2 Nougat

10.or E Specifications Price: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM- Rs 7,999, 3GB RAM+32GB ROM – Rs 8,999

10.or E Design and Display

10.or E has a polycarbonate body design, no visible antenna lines, and rounded edges. The back cover has a smooth finish, one that isn’t slippery to hold. The phone uses a USB 2.0 slot for charging which is placed at the bottom along with a speaker grille. A 3.5mm headset jack is present at the top.

I struggled a bit using the power button and volume up key as they’re placed a little higher on the right edge. Given this has a large 5.5-inch screen, place the power button more towards the center would really make it easy to use. There’s a round fingerprint sensor at the back. This isn’t the fastest I’ve seen on a phone, but works fairly well and accurately.

10.or E has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top. The phone display is a delight to look at and viewing angles are good as well. The colours are well balanced and icons appear sharp, which is great. I didn’t like the presence of thick bezels on top and bottom, especially when it has on-screen navigation buttons.

10.or E Camera

10.or E has a 13MP rear camera with CMOS sensor, PDAF, and flash. Frankly, I wasn’t impressed with the quality of pictures taken using back camera. I had to struggle with the focus (a lot), especially in dimly lit places. The results missed details and I didn’t like the colour reproduction. I’ve seen better cameras in a Rs 7,999 phone.

A note to readers – Forget this one if you want a phone for its camera. The front 5MP camera performs like it should. Don’t expect great or detailed pictures, but it works well if you’re happy with basic selfies.

10.or E Battery, Processor, and Memory

10.or E is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and we got the 3GB RAM variant for review. In terms of performance, the phone is capable of handling most day to day tasks such as browsing Internet, messaging, and making calls.

However, I encountered visible lags while multitasking as well as switching between tabs. Also, there was a delay in touch response time. Playing graphics heavy games like Asphalt-8 makes the phone warm within a four minutes, and slows it down as well.

10.or E has a 4,000mAh battery which easily lasts for two days on moderate usage which includes browsing Internet and social media, watching a couple of videos, making 4G calls, and messaging. On our PC Mark battery test, it scored 12 hours and 33 minutes, which is a good score. 10.or E takes more than two and half hours to get fully charged from 15 per cent battery left.

10.or E Software

10.or E runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat and offers stock UI experience, which I’ve always enjoyed. Stock UI means minimum bloatware, which boosts up phone’s battery and processing power. Plus a lot of OEMs are steering towards stock UI version for their devices and we could see it being adopted by a lot more brands. The phone comes preloaded with Amazon app, and a 10.or Care app.

10.ore E Final Thoughts

1.or E is a good first attempt by the company. The budget smartphone segment is crowded with players like Xiaomi, Motorola, and Coolpad which are offering good value-for-money devices. Sure, 10.or E has a good battery and a Full HD display to boast about, but the camera bit and performance issues need to be taken be sorted. For now, this is just another budget phone on the list.

