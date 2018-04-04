YouTube shooting: Sundar Pichai calls it ‘unimaginable tragedy’, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella offer condolences

YouTube shooting at San Bruno headquarters: San Mateo County SWAT team officers are seen near Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, US. Reuters. YouTube shooting at San Bruno headquarters: San Mateo County SWAT team officers are seen near Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, US. Reuters.

A woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday. According to reports three people were wounded in the shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. The suspect allegedly shot herself dead, even as employees of the Google-owned company fled their office into the surrounding streets, according to a report from Reuters. The shooting at the YouTube office in San Bruno, California has seen reactions from top executives at Apple, Microsoft in support of Google and its YouTube employees.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai issued a statement on his Twitter account saying, “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. Susan Wojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police and first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support.” Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube.

Shooting at YouTube HQs leaves three injured — What we know so far

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also posted on a message on the tragedy saying, “There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook also spoke out on the tragedy. “From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families,” he wrote on his Twitter feed. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella retweeted Sundar Pichai’s tweet on the YouTube shooting and said that “on behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected.”

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey also reacted to the YouTube shooting in San Bruno, by retweeting a reaction from US President Donald Trump and saying that one can cannot keep hoping that such incidents do not take place again. Jack in his tweet also posted a link to the ‘March for our lives’ page and asked for policy change.

The Twitter CEO wrote, “We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies. This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won’t solve all, but it’s a good start…” followed by a link to March for our lives.

Check out the YouTube shootings reactions below

There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 3, 2018

There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018

From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 3, 2018

On behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected. http://t.co/dijMxGXGpD — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2018

We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies. This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won’t solve all, but it’s a good start: http://t.co/ADYalbaO57 http://t.co/nbXpH9DDyT — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

In a note to Google employees, Sundar Pichai also wrote that the company would come together as a family and find a way to heal from this tragedy. The note was shared by Google’s Communications team on their Twitter page. Pichai called the YouTube headquarters shooting an unimaginable tragedy in his note, and said the company was actively working with local authorities and hospitals was monitoring the situation. It has been reported that four people were injured in the YouTube shooting and one is reportedly critical.

