YouTube headquarters shooting: These employees recount what happened inside

Three people were reportedly injured at a shooting in YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, near San Francisco, California. The suspect, identified as Nasim Aghdam, succumbed to self-inflicted wounds, according to Associated Press. The motives behind the shooting remain unknown so far. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reacted to the shootings and said the company was working in tandem with the police and hospital authorities regarding the incident. In a touching note to Google employees, Pichai called the YouTube shootings an unimaginable tragedy and said that the company would come together to heal from this incident.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also tweeted out their condolences to Google and its employees after the shootings were reported. During the shooting, some YouTube employees also took to Twitter to highlight what went on when the shooter was inside.

Vadim Lavrusik, whose Twitter profile says he part of YouTube Product, posted on Twitter saying there was an active shooter the YouTube headquarters and shots were heard. According to Lavrusik’s post, people were running around and later he and other coworkers barricaded themselves inside a room. Lavrusik later he wrote was safe and was evacuated from the building. He also said that he was not talking to the media for now as they were all shaken up from the attack.

Read the full set of tweets from YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik on the shooting below

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

If you’re a friend in news, I know you are doing your job and appreciate you reaching out to check if I’m okay but the last thing I want to do is an interview right now. We are all shakin up. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

🙏ing for all my @youtube colleagues and their families. Hug your families close. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 4, 2018

Lavrusik was not the only YouTube employee who tweeted out while the attack took place. YouTube Product manager Todd Sherman wrote a detailed account explaining how there was confusion when the attack took place. Sherman wrote that he and others were in a meeting when people were seen running. At first everyone assumed it was an earthquake, he wrote.

“After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves,” he wrote on his page. Sherman later posted he was safe and on his way home.

Read the full sequence of YouTube Product Manager Todd Sherman’s tweet from shooting below

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. http://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

In an Uber omw home. Hope everyone is safe. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Journalist, I’m not doing interviews. Please follow @Google_Comms for the latest. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote in a Twitter post, “There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.”

Pichai in note to Google employees wrote, “I’m grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes. I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe. I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.”

He also asked the Google team to come together to support Susan and the YouTube team.

