YouTube rolls out mobile streaming for creators, new Super Chat tool

YouTube has rolled out a new mobile live streaming feature to every creator with more than 10,000 subscribers. The feature will be unveiled for other creators soon. “It’s a launch that’ll put the power of live streaming in the hands of hundreds of thousands of talented creators, giving them a more intimate and spontaneous way to share their thoughts, lives, and creativity,” said Product Managers Barbara Macdonald and Kurt Wilms, in a blogpost.

YouTube app users on mobile can start a live stream simply by clicking on the capture button. The videos that you live stream will have the same features as regular YouTube videos. YouTube claims live streaming uses company’s solid infrastructure that makes them fast and reliable. “And we’ve been working hand-in-hand with hundreds of creators to refine the mobile streaming experience while they stream from a boat or take live calls from their fans,” said Macdonald and Wilms.

YouTube launched its live streaming feature in 2011, whereas Facebook supports the same since 2015. YouTube has made several changes to its live videos based on users’ feedback. It slowed down live chat and worked on streaming quality across devices. The 2016 US presidential debates was the most-viewed political live streams on YouTube. YouTube supports 360-degree live streaming support with full 4K video as well.

YouTube unveiled a new Super Chat tool that helps creators earn revenue from live streaming. It is available to creators in more than 20 countries. Viewers can use the Super Chat feature to make their comment stand out in a live stream. The chat messages that users purchase will be highlighted in bright colours and stay pinned to the top of the chat window for up to five hours. “Super Chat is like paying for that front-row seat in the digital age,” reads YouTube’s blogpost. Super Chat allows creators to keep connected to their fans as well as earn money from it.

