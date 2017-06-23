YouTube introduces new VR video format VR180, soon bringing affordable VR cameras

YouTube on Thursday unveiled a new VR video format VR180 for content creators. On its blog, the company noted that “filming 360-degree VR videos isn’t easy for most creators and some VR cameras are expensive”, hence YouTube in joint effort with Daydream team is bringing a new format, VR180, and is working to bring affordable, easy to operate VR cameras especially made to shoot in VR180 video format.

This new VR format claims to deliver 3D video while capturing 180-degrees. Google notes that it’ll introduce new affordable cameras for VR180 so that anyone can make VR videos. The company is working with camera manufacturers like LG, Yi and Lenovo to build new VR180 cameras for as little as a couple hundred dollars. Other manufacturers can also register for VR180 certification program. The blog notes that first bunch of cameras will hit shelves this winter.

“We know that virtual reality videos can be really powerful, which is why we invested in supporting 360 and VR formats for over two years. And today, VR video is the most popular way to experience VR. But, we’ve heard from creators and viewers that you want to make and see even more immersive videos on YouTube. So, we’ve been working with Google’s Daydream team on a brand new video format, called VR180, that we believe will make VR content even easier to create,” notes YouTube on its official blog.

Google says these cameras would operate like any other point-and-shoot camera, so content creators need not to worry. With these anyone will be to set up and film VR180 videos, and livestreams will be easy to upload to YouTube. it further notes that soon creators will be able to edit using familiar tools like Adobe Premiere Pro.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, YouTube mobile will be updated in such a way that the player will dynamically adapt to whatever size you choose to watch a video in by filling the screen. YouTube is also rolling out its last year announced video sharing feature that lets you share videos right from the YouTube app. The feature will be made available in Latin America in a couple weeks, and then throughout the US soon after that.

