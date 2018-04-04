YouTube headquarters shooting: Read Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s full statement

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has put out a note on Twitter for Google employees all over the world, in reaction to the YouTube headquarters shooting incident. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has put out a note on Twitter for Google employees all over the world, in reaction to the YouTube headquarters shooting incident.

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California wounding three people before she allegedly shot herself dead. Top executives at Apple, Microsoft and more companies have put out statements in support of YouTube employees.

“There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. Susan Wojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police and first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support,” Pichai wrote on Twitter.

Read Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s full statement here:

Earlier this afternoon, while our employees were having lunch, we received reports of an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. Law enforcement and our security team worked to evacuate the buildings and prioritize the safety of everyone there. The best information we have is that the situation is contained. It’s with great sadness that I tell you-based on the latest information-four people were injured in this horrific act of violence. We’re doing everything we can to support them and their families at this time.

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

I’m grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes. I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe. I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy. Let’s everyone come together now to support Susan and the YouTube team. -Sundar

According to a Reuters report, employees of the Google-owned company fled their office into the surrounding streets. It has been reported that three people were injured in the YouTube shooting and one is reportedly critical. Pichai has said that the company is actively working with local authorities and hospitals as well as monitoring the situation.

